Three St. Thomas More students named National Merit semifinalists

Three seniors at Rapid City's St. Thomas More High School will have to wait until January to see if they are finalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Dhruv Goyal, Thomas Solano and Allison Hill were announced as semifinalists for the program earlier this month, joining about 16,000 other students across the nation. Of those students, 7,250 will continue in a competition for scholarships worth nearly $28 million offered next spring.

Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95% are expected to attain finalist standing with about half of the finalists winning a scholarship and the Merit Scholar title.

Solano said he took the PSAT in October 2021 to determine his semifinalist status. He said he didn't have much time to prepare.

"I was only made aware of the test the weekend before we took it, and fellow semifinalists Dhruv Goyal encouraged me to study for it," he said.

Solano said he took practice tests on Khan Academy.

"The test itself didn't feel too difficult, as I had studied the weekend before," he said.

Solano said he plans to study computer science and engineering in college.

"Being a semifinalist is a big honor, and I'm excited to see what it will offer me and if I can become a finalist," Solano said.

Goyal said he also prepared for the test using practice tests and Khan Academy. He said he also prepared for the ACT beforehand in the summer and found out the PSAT was similar in terms of content asked and skills required.

He said he was a little nervous at the beginning of the PSAT, but reminded himself he prepared the best he could and was ready for the test.

"This helped me to be more confident while taking the test, and I was able to stay relaxed through the examination," he said. "I felt the questions themselves were very similar to the ones that I had practiced with."

Goyal said he is applying to different colleges that he is interested in and hopes to work in the medical field.

He said being named a semifinalists means he was put in the hard work and effort into studying and received positive results.

"It represents to me the effort that my parents and teachers have put into educating me and getting me to this place," he said. "It also indicates that I should continue to strive for the best and make it further in the competition."

Hill did not respond for a request for comment.