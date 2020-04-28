Three suspects sought after armed robbery at Rapid Valley convenience store

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three masked men, including one who appeared to be holding an assault weapon, robbed the Corner Pantry at 4602 East Highway 44 in Rapid Valley at just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

The men ordered the clerk at gunpoint to open the cash drawer and took money along with cigarettes and cigars. Public Information Officer Helene Duhamel reported that no one was injured during the robbery and that the men may have fled in a light blue four-door passenger sedan similar to a Toyota Camry.

One man is described as wearing a black leather coat with black pants. A second was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The third was in a black sweatshirt and black jeans. They were last seen running northwest away from the gas station.

The PCSO Criminal Investigation Division responded and is handling the investigation. If you have any information about the crime, contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 394-6115.

