Three-vehicle crash closed both lanes of Catron Boulevard

A three-vehicle crash closed both lanes of a section of Catron Boulevard for an hour on Thursday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A photograph of the scene shared by the Rapid City Police Department shows a severely damaged SUV with a missing tire and debris strewn across both lanes. ​

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. near Catron Boulevard and Nugget Gulch Road, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina. Both lanes of Catron Boulevard were closed between Sheridan Lake Road and Highway 16 until public safety officials were able to clear the area about 9 a.m.

Medina said he expects to be able to share the suspected cause of the crash and status of the vehicle occupants later today.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.