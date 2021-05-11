Three West River residents win $100,000 Bush fellowships

The funding will help the fellows "develop the skills and relationships to foster large-scale change in their communities and region" while become "more effective and equitable leaders," the Bush Foundation said in a news release. It can be used for education, leadership training, networking and mentorship.

Acevedo Fuentes "is passionate about equitable community design," according to her fellowship biography. "She understands that architecture is powerful and permanent but sees that her field often ignores the impact one building can have on an entire community. As an architect, she seeks to make the design and construction of places and spaces more equitable and inclusive. One of the few Latinas in her profession and in the region, she wants to play a leading role in creating communities of justice and belonging. She will expand her knowledge of public policy to better address exclusionary practices and funding formulas that adversely affect rural and remote areas. She will also build connections with leaders engaged in the design and spatial justice movement."