Three West River residents win $100,000 Bush fellowships

Three West River residents working in equitable architecture, Lakota language revitalization and tribal economic development have been awarded a $100,000 Bush Foundation Fellowship.
Patricia Acevedo Fuentes of Rapid City, Peter Hill of Pine Ridge and Wizipan Little Elk of Mission are among the 24 fellows selected from 538 applicants from the Dakotas, Minnesota and 23 Native American nations that share the same geography.
The funding will help the fellows "develop the skills and relationships to foster large-scale change in their communities and region" while become "more effective and equitable leaders," the Bush Foundation said in a news release. It can be used for education, leadership training, networking and mentorship.
Acevedo Fuentes "is passionate about equitable community design," according to her fellowship biography. "She understands that architecture is powerful and permanent but sees that her field often ignores the impact one building can have on an entire community. As an architect, she seeks to make the design and construction of places and spaces more equitable and inclusive. One of the few Latinas in her profession and in the region, she wants to play a leading role in creating communities of justice and belonging. She will expand her knowledge of public policy to better address exclusionary practices and funding formulas that adversely affect rural and remote areas. She will also build connections with leaders engaged in the design and spatial justice movement."
Hill is not Lakota but became fluent in the language after moving to the Pine Ridge Reservation 20 years ago.
During this time he's "observed the rapid decline of Lakota speakers from 6,000 to fewer than 2,000 today. Nine years ago, he launched a Lakota language program that started as an in-home daycare," his biography says. "Today, that program has grown into an immersion language elementary school and a resource library with more than 1,000 children’s books, hundreds of Lakota language learning videos, and dozens of Lakota games and apps. To continue as a leader of this movement and to engage other Native nations, he will seek advanced education in language revitalization and formal opportunities to cultivate leadership skills. He will also develop connections with educators who have led successful language revitalization efforts in other parts of the world."
Little Elk is a member of the Sicangu Lakota Oyate, or Rosebud Sioux Tribe, and "at the forefront of reimagining how the Sicangu Lakota create and distribute wealth."
"As leader of the Rosebud Economic Development Corporation, he has sparked generational transformation through a successful globally recognized approach that combines business and community-based nonprofit initiatives," his biography says. "He envisions a future where his people and neighbors live in harmony with one another and the land, modeling local solutions to the global challenges of climate change and social inequity. To power this vision, he wants to revolutionize social impact investing in Indian Country, realigning concepts of return on investment with Indigenous values. To lead this visionary change, he will grow his technical skills in impact investing, build professional connections, and improve self-care practices to sustain his leadership."