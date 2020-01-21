Three women's boutique businesses closing in Rapid City

Three women’s clothing and accessories boutiques located within three blocks in downtown Rapid City have closed or will in the coming days.

The owners of Serendipity Street Boutique at 619 Main St., Untamed Accessories & Clothing at 617 Main St., and S & Co. Boutique at 910 Main St. all shared common factors, but also cited their own reasons for ending their retail ventures.

The timing was mostly coincidental. Untamed owner Jennifer Nielsen said she knew her retail neighbor and close friend, Amy Lockhart of Serendipity, was considering closing about the same time she made her own decision to take another job and close her store.

Sami Dietrich posted her decision to close S & Co., without knowing that Lockhart and Nielsen had announced the beginning of their clearance sales.

"It was like, oh, did you know that these other two were going out of business too?" Dietrich said.

"Then I realized they had announced it before I did," she said. "It was a shock to me."

Serendipity Street Boutique

Lockhart said her Serendipity Street Boutique had its best year in 2018. However, 2019 was by far the worst of her seven years in business, she said.