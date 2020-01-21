Three women's boutique businesses closing in Rapid City

Three women’s clothing and accessories boutiques located within three blocks in downtown Rapid City have closed or will in the coming days.
The owners of Serendipity Street Boutique at 619 Main St., Untamed Accessories & Clothing at 617 Main St., and S & Co. Boutique at 910 Main St. all shared common factors, but also cited their own reasons for ending their retail ventures.
The timing was mostly coincidental. Untamed owner Jennifer Nielsen said she knew her retail neighbor and close friend, Amy Lockhart of Serendipity, was considering closing about the same time she made her own decision to take another job and close her store.
Sami Dietrich posted her decision to close S & Co., without knowing that Lockhart and Nielsen had announced the beginning of their clearance sales.
"It was like, oh, did you know that these other two were going out of business too?" Dietrich said.
"Then I realized they had announced it before I did," she said. "It was a shock to me."
Serendipity Street Boutique
Lockhart said her Serendipity Street Boutique had its best year in 2018. However, 2019 was by far the worst of her seven years in business, she said.
“It’s very odd that you would have your best and worst year back-to-back,” she said.
Lockhart said a number of factors contributed to a dramatic dip in sales from one year to the next, including an extended winter and last summer’s downtown street construction.
Mostly, she points to the growth of online shopping, its one-click convenience often cited as a reason for the closure of major big-box retail chains and small-town merchants alike.
“I know it’s a convenience, but we’re losing our downtown and that’s really sad,” Lockhart said. “We can just see it on our numbers.”
However, Lockhart discounts any negative affect from last’s year’s installation of downtown parking meters.
“I think it opened streets up,” she said. “People can actually park downtown now instead of driving around block after block and finding nothing.”
Lockhart said she plans to close Serendipity by the end of February. To say she has mixed emotions about ending the seven-year retail run is an understatement.
“It’s bittersweet. I’m definitely going to miss my customers,” she said, pausing to compose herself. “I’ve made a lot of friends."
She is also looking forward to her next full-time job, if you will.
“It’s 2020. New vision. I’m going to go back to being a mom. I’ve got kids that need me,” she said.
Untamed Accessories
Nielsen opened Untamed Accessories & Clothing seven years ago at 524 7th St., then moved to 617 Main St. in February 2015.
While not planned that way, she announced her impending store closure the same day as Lockhart did.
Nielsen, originally from Brandon, has a background in banking, real estate and customer service. She decided to close her store so she could take her career in a completely different direction from retail ownership.
Saturday, Jan. 18, was the last day for Untamed. She started a new job with a sanitation company Monday.
Nielsen echoed Lockhart’s sentiments on the installation of downtown parking meters, saying the meters had made it easier for he customers to find open spaces with other tenants from her building and other downtown employees no longer using them.
She also doesn’t believe there is an oversaturation of similar boutique-style shops downtown.
“Of course, we’re going to carry similar items, that’s just inevitable. I think we did a really good job of forging our own way with things that would set us apart,” she said.
Having several such businesses creates foot traffic, she said.
“Hopefully, people are going to come and visit us all,” she said.
Nielsen said one of the more frustrating aspects of online shopping was customers who would try on an article of clothing in her store, but then admit they would be making the actual purchase online.
“That, to me, is crazy,” Nielsen said. “You just spent gas money to come down here, why wouldn’t you support local? I wish people would understand what small businesses do for our town.”
S & Co. Boutique
Dietrich launched her S & Co. Boutique as an online entity in 2015, while finishing her business degree at Black Hills State University in Spearfish.
Success in the cyber sales world led her to open a storefront at 910 Main St. next to Essence of Coffee in 2017.
“Having both the storefront and the online, I didn’t have to work other jobs,” Dietrich said. “It was finally my only career.”
Dietrich said the online presence bolstered her business, but the number of similar stores in a concentrated area of downtown may have contributed to a downturn in overall sales.
“It’s a very saturated market in general for a small town,” she said. “It’s hard to keep up with that.”
Dietrich, soon to celebrate her 26th birthday, still said she was pleased with her business, but noted her passion for it was waning.
“I was personally changing a little bit,” she said. “If my whole heart and soul weren’t 100 percent in it anymore, it just didn’t seem worth it to me.”
Customers have expressed their sympathy since she announced her closing date, set for Jan. 25, but she is upbeat. She already has a new job lined up.
“I’m like, no, this is good for me. This has been a very good run. I’m so glad I did it. I learned so much. In my eyes it was successful. I need to take what I learned and move on to the next step,” she said.