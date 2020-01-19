Thunder boys beat Yankton for weekend sweep

The Rushmore Thunder jumped out to a quick 3-0 first-period lead on goals by Derrick Brown Jr and Zeke Farlee as the Thunder to beat the Yankton Bucks 8-2 on Sunday and complete a sweep of three road games over the weekend.

Sunday’s win pushed the Thunder into first place in the boys varsity division. Rushmore, with 20 points and unbeaten in its last seven games, jumped past Sioux Falls No. 1, which sits second with 18 points.

Brown wasted no time getting Rushmore off to a good start. He scored his fifth goal of the weekend off a Kael Delzer assist just eight seconds into Sunday’s game to stake the Thunder to a 1-0 lead. Farlee followed with goals at the 9:14 and 12:28 mark to stake Rushmore to a 3-0 lead.

Yankton’s Alex Nockels made it 3-1 when he scored late in the first period, but Rushmore responded with goals from Brayden Fine, Mason Martin, Delzer and a second goal from Martin to jump ahead 7-1.

Yankton’s Zach Weber and Rushmore’s Ethan Ellender accounted for the third period goals.

The Thunder continue to play stiff defense in front of goaltender Abe Partridge, who faced only 13 shots on Sunday. Delzer finished with a four-point game, tallying a goal and three assists. Brown and Martin finished with three points each.