Thunder fall to Brookings for fourth straight loss

Down 3-0 Zeke Farlee halted the shutout bid of Brookings goaltender Philip Kuechenmeister, who stopped 20 of 21 shots on his way to getting his sixth win of the season. Farlee scored his fifth goal of the year, an even-strength lamp-lighter off an assist by Hunter Walla to make it 3-1 with 10:38 remaining in the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Partridge stopped 25 of 28 shots Sunday and 37 of 40 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Rangers, and was particularly good when Brookings was on the power play. Partridge kept the Rangers off the scoreboard late in the first period and early in the second while Brookings was skating 5-on-3 for 59 seconds with the Thunder’s Mason Martin and Seth Stock in the penalty box for minor penalties.

“Abe had another strong weekend for us,” Hodge said. “Most of the goals scored against us weren’t his fault. As a team, we have to give him more help in our defensive zone.”

Overall, Rushmore’s penalty kill was clean over the six power plays it faced Sunday.

Despite the losses, the Thunder remain in fourth place in their division with 20 points. Sioux Center, with 26 points, jumped into first place, leapfrogging idle the Sioux Falls Flyers No. 1 squad. Brookings, on the strength of a four-point weekend, also moved ahead of Sioux Falls, which has 24 points to the Rangers’ 25.