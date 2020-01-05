Thunder girls post first win

Rushmore’s Angelina Rasby’s goal with four minutes to play in Sunday’s game against Huron proved to be the game-winner, as the Thunder halted a two-year losing streak with a 3-2 road victory over the All-Stars.
Rasby opened scoring 4:14 into the first period when she scored unassisted. Huron evened the score with 6:28 remaining in the period when Kaitlynn Harms scored for the All-Stars.
The Thunder’s Cora Cox pushed Rushmore ahead when she scored the lone goal of the second period at the 11:19 mark off an assist from Paige Zumiga.
Huron tied the game with 10:01 on the clock when Alexis Rashaad scored off a Devin Hunter helper.
Rasby scored the game-winner two minutes later when she took a pass from Kylie Caroline and beat All-Star goaltender Alissa Ferguson at the 12:02 mark.
Goalie Brisa Thomas finished with 18 saves for the Thunder (1-5-0-0).
Hagedorn helps South Dakota slip past Denver 80-78
VERMILLION — Tyler Hagedorn totaled 26 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks and South Dakota outlasted Denver 80-78 on Sunday.
Hagedorn made 7 of 13 shots, 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and 9 of 10 free throws for the Coyotes (10-7, 1-2 Summit League). Tyler Peterson hit all five of his shots and scored 17, while Cody Kelley hit four 3-pointers on his way to 15 points.
South Dakota shot 52% in first half and led 38-31. The Pioneers (4-13, 0-3) battled back to get within two points twice late in the second half, but never took the lead.
Sophomore Jase Townsend had 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting and nine rebounds for Denver. Ade Murphy contributed 19 points, seven boards and five assists, while Robert Jones scored 15.
USD women surpass 100 in win over Denver
VERMILLION – South Dakota posted season-highs in offensive rebounds and total rebounds in opening the home portion of the Summit League women's basketball slate with a 104-61 win over Denver.
The Coyotes pulled down 22 offensive rebounds and 50 total rebounds in a game that 1,921 fans saw the hosts win nearly every battle for a loose ball and completely disrupt Denver's offensive rhythm.
South Dakota (14-2, 3-0) had five players reach double figures, three that recorded double-doubles, in surpassing 100 points for the third time this season. The game featured the two highest-scoring offenses in the Summit League as the Coyotes easily surpassed their season average of 80.5 and held Denver to its second-fewest points in a game this season.
Ciara Duffy scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had six assists for the Coyotes, who shot 48.2 percent (41 of 85) for the game. Hannah Sjerven tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds while Taylor Frederick chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds, eight on the offensive end.
Monica Arens supplied 12 points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds and also drew seven fouls in the contest. Chloe Lamb added 11 points for the Coyotes.
Denver's Madison Nelson, the Summit League's second leading scorer at 17.8 ppg and 24.5 in league play, was held to 1-of-16 shooting and a season-low four points.