Thunder girls post first win

South Dakota shot 52% in first half and led 38-31. The Pioneers (4-13, 0-3) battled back to get within two points twice late in the second half, but never took the lead.

Sophomore Jase Townsend had 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting and nine rebounds for Denver. Ade Murphy contributed 19 points, seven boards and five assists, while Robert Jones scored 15.

USD women surpass 100 in win over Denver

VERMILLION – South Dakota posted season-highs in offensive rebounds and total rebounds in opening the home portion of the Summit League women's basketball slate with a 104-61 win over Denver.

The Coyotes pulled down 22 offensive rebounds and 50 total rebounds in a game that 1,921 fans saw the hosts win nearly every battle for a loose ball and completely disrupt Denver's offensive rhythm.

South Dakota (14-2, 3-0) had five players reach double figures, three that recorded double-doubles, in surpassing 100 points for the third time this season. The game featured the two highest-scoring offenses in the Summit League as the Coyotes easily surpassed their season average of 80.5 and held Denver to its second-fewest points in a game this season.