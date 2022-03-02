Thune, Barrasso author bill to expedite timber production in the Black Hills

U.S. Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., have introduced legislation that would require the U.S. Forest Service to expedite issuing environmental decisions to increase timber production in the Black Hills.

The bill is called the Black Hills National Forest Protection and Jobs Preservation Act, and directs the forest service to "carry out vegetation management projects and timber production projects" in the Black Hills National Forest. The measure defines wood products as key pieces of critical infrastructure, mirroring a similar decision in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and as authorized under the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill.

In a statement, Thune said he introduced the bill because timber production and vegetation management in the Black Hills National Forest are parts of proactive management that keep forests healthy.

“It also supports the forest products industry, which generates revenues and supports jobs in rural communities," Thune said. "For more than 100 years, the Black Hills National Forest timber sale program has helped facilitate successful forest management, but I am concerned about the program’s long-term viability if the region loses additional forest products infrastructure. This legislation would provide the Forest Service with resources to support everyone’s shared goal of maintaining forest health.”

The harvesting of ponderosa pine trees, timber production and the overall health of the Black Hills National Forest has been under scrutiny for the past several years.

The USDA Forest Service Research and Development Rocky Mountain Research Station released a report in March 2021 in which scientists recommended a 50% to 60% reduction in timber production over the next several decades.

"Since 2000, the Black Hills National Forest (BHNF) has experienced several disturbances that have reduced standing live sawtimber volume which will affect future harvest levels," the report states. "We conducted a quantitative analysis to determine how mortality from these disturbances and potential growth rates will impact short-, mid-, and long-term sustainable sawtimber harvest levels of ponderosa pine on the BHNF."

The scientists made the recommendation following the mountain pine beetle infestation that lasted from 2000 through 2017, killing nearly 9 million ponderosa pine trees in the Black Hills National Forest. Additionally, wildfires burned more than 406,331 acres of land in the Black Hills between 2000 and 2017, although those fires only contributed 0.13% to 0.20% of total annual tree mortality.

"During the last 20 years, the increase in the extent and severity of wildfires burning the forests of the Black Hills in the 2000s and 2010s is reflected in the higher tree mortality rates," the report states.

That report immediately caused concern and job loss from companies that profit from timber harvesting, production and sales in the Black Hills National Forest. Neiman Enterprises closed their Hill City saw mill and eliminated 120 jobs and 12 contract crews. The company's owner, Jim Neiman, said he closed the mill because of the reduction in available timber.

The Hill City saw mill had been in operation for 53 years.

“I never thought I would see the day when we would be out of options to keep all our facilities running," Neiman said at the time. "Lumber markets have been exceptionally high for the past year and have broken all-time record highs. The problem here is purely a lack of timber available for purchase in the Black Hills, and we rely on the Forest Service for approximately 80% of our supply.”

Thune and Barrasso's bill would categorize the Black Hills National Forest and the Bighorn National Forest as "being very high priority for ecological restoration involving vegetation removal," expedite further environmental studies of the Black Hills National Forest, and provide $40 million in funding over four years to "carry out projects on the Bighorn National Forest, the Custer Gallatin National Forest and the Black Hills National Forest that will result in timber production."

“The longstanding partnership between the Forest Service and local sawmills has been key to managing and protecting the Black Hills National Forest,” Barrasso said. “Our legislation will help ensure this decades-long partnership continues. It will also cut red tape to expedite projects to reduce fire hazards in the Black Hills and help make sure the forest and local economies continue to flourish for decades to come.”

Thune and Barrasso's bill has support from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Wyoming State Forestry Division.

