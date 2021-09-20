Thune challenger among Jan. 6 demonstrators in Washington

Mowry is one of at least two West River Republicans challenging Thune in the June 2022 primaries. Patrick Schubert Sr., of Box Elder, announced his candidacy on Aug. 24, but has yet to file with the Federal Elections Commission. Mowry announced his candidacy in May and filed committee information with the FEC on June 7.

“Post election John said that efforts to overturn the election 'would go down like a shot dog.' So, if true, massive election fraud would be akin to Old Yeller and we should just dig a hole, throw in the carcass and close the hole," Schubert said in a press release. "That is not Protecting our Voter Integrity [sic]. When the digital Nazis came for our voice, John didn’t protect our Freedom of Speech [sic]. John has been silent on many topics that when ignored have allowed the Democrats to run rough shot [sic] over the Bill of Rights. Nothing done since Biden’s Inauguration has been done to preserve this Republic and John appears OK with that.”