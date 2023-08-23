South Dakota Senator John Thune said it's "time to turn the page" from Donald Trump, a move he believes would significantly enhance the chances of a Republican win in the 2024 presidential election.

"I think the American people are tired of litigating an election that happened almost three years ago," Thune said when asked if he would support Trump should he secure the GOP nomination. "I think the odds of us doing well in 2024 are enhanced significantly if we have a candidate at the top of the ticket that is looking at the future and talking about the issues that are central to what the American people want us to focus on, rather than looking in the rearview mirror and talking about the past."

A recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Poll shows Trump with a commanding lead — more than 20 percentage points ahead of his next-closest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump is facing four separate indictments for offenses ranging from racketeering to conspiracy and is expected to turn himself in to a Fulton County, Georgia jail later this week.

Thune's comments came just days before the first Republican primary debate, where eight candidates — DeSantis, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramuswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — will make their case to American voters. Those eight have reached the donor and polling thresholds required by the Republican National Convention to participate; another four were disqualified. Trump met the requirements but will not attend.

Both of South Dakota's senators — Thune and Mike Rounds — announced their endorsement for Scott earlier this year. Despite Trump's lead in the polls — and with months left to go before votes are cast in Iowa or New Hampshire — Thune is hopeful Scott will break out from the pack.

"I know him well. I've worked with him a lot in the Senate [and] have great regard for his abilities and respect for his character," he said. "I think he will bring a much needed presence to the national debate, and [he] has a very compelling and powerful personal story, which I think a lot of American people can relate to."

The first Republican primary debate will air on Fox News at 9 p.m. E.T. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

"Fiber Forward"

Thune was in town for a roundtable with Rushmore Electric and a luncheon with Midco on Monday. He was a featured speaker at Midco's "Fiber Forward" luncheon, where the company announced $35 million to expand its fiber broadband network in communities across the Black Hills. It's one piece of a $500 million investment to deliver 10G speeds by 2025 and double the company's fiber network within a decade.

As the ranking member on the Senate Subcommittee for Communications, Media and Broadband, Thune has been heavily involved in expanding rural South Dakotan access to broadband. In March, he joined bipartisan colleagues in introducing the Reforming Broadband Connectivity Act, aimed at strengthening funding for the Federal Communications Commission's Universal Service Fund. Access to broadband allows for increased economic development and, as Thune explained, increases agricultural efficiency and improves rural access to healthcare via telehealth.

"We're generating, we're boosting and spiking yields, the bushels per acre that a lot of our farmers seem to get here in South Dakota, and that's in part because of biotechnology and new types of hybrid seeds, but also because of the technology people now have and knowing how much fertilizer [and] how much seed to apply to every square inch of farmland," he said. "That's precision technology. That's the use of GPS and massive use of high-speed internet services, all those things that are profoundly impacting our ability here in South Dakota to produce crops that will feed our world."

The Senate returns to session on Tuesday, Sept. 5.