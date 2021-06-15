 Skip to main content
Thune introduces Metropolitan Statistical Area Preservation Act
  Updated
Sen. John Thune

U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) introduced Tuesday the Metropolitan Statistical Area Preservation Act, legislation that would protect more than 140 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), including Rapid City, from losing their classifications.

Losing this classification could, among other things, harm communities’ access to federal funding opportunities and their ability to grow and attract businesses, according to a news release. The Thune-Kelly bill would prevent the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) from increasing the minimum population that is currently required to be considered an MSA and ensure these communities’ retain their classifications.

“Increasing the population threshold that is needed to be considered a ‘metropolitan statistical area’ would adversely affect communities in nearly every state, including South Dakota.” said Thune. “The Metropolitan Statistical Area Preservation Act would protect communities like Rapid City from losing their current classification as a metropolitan area, address concerns I have heard from constituents in western South Dakota, and protect them from potentially losing access to certain federal funds.”

“Rapid City’s trade area is nearly 150,000 people, so losing its MSA status because its corporate boundary is only 80,000 people is counterproductive,” said Tom Johnson, president and CEO of Elevate Rapid city. “It provides cities incentives for bad growth policies like unnecessary annexation and sprawl and could saddle small cities with excessive infrastructure costs to try and get to a new and arbitrary 100,000 MSA designation. Additionally, as small cities continue to grow and attract talent, it’s critical that they be seen as MSAs by young professionals who are relocating from large cities to small cities, but seeking similar amenities.”

On Jan. 19, OMB issued a notice and request for public comment on a set of recommendations from the Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Area Standards Review Committee to revise certain requirements for communities to be classified as an MSA. Among other things, the recommendations would increase the minimum urban area population needed to qualify as an MSA from 50,000 to 100,000.

In response to the OMB notice, Thune, Kelly and a number of their colleagues sent a letter to OMB Acting Director Rob Fairweather urging him to reject the recommendations that would increase the minimum urban area population threshold for MSA designations.

