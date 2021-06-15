Thune introduces Metropolitan Statistical Area Preservation Act

U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) introduced Tuesday the Metropolitan Statistical Area Preservation Act, legislation that would protect more than 140 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), including Rapid City, from losing their classifications.

Losing this classification could, among other things, harm communities’ access to federal funding opportunities and their ability to grow and attract businesses, according to a news release. The Thune-Kelly bill would prevent the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) from increasing the minimum population that is currently required to be considered an MSA and ensure these communities’ retain their classifications.

“Increasing the population threshold that is needed to be considered a ‘metropolitan statistical area’ would adversely affect communities in nearly every state, including South Dakota.” said Thune. “The Metropolitan Statistical Area Preservation Act would protect communities like Rapid City from losing their current classification as a metropolitan area, address concerns I have heard from constituents in western South Dakota, and protect them from potentially losing access to certain federal funds.”