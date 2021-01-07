Thune, Johnson say Trump holds some responsibility for violent uprising

"Obviously, he’s been hinting for some time to come to Washington on the sixth and encouraging a lot of the folks to show up and to march up to the Capitol,” Thune said. “How much of that contributed and how much of it was just organic anger, it’s hard to say, but it's fair to say again that, you know, when you sow the wind, you're going to reap the whirlwind.”

Johnson told the Journal on Thursday that he left the House floor just a few minutes before it was locked down Wednesday.

"Had I left later, I might have been really trapped there in the House Chamber with the members and the media who were clearly in pretty significant danger," he said.

Johnson and he and his staff were also taken to an undisclosed location when the Capitol building was penetrated by the rioters.

He said throughout 2020, anger and rhetoric have stoked people on both political sides to act on that anger, become violent and destroy property — something Johnson said he rejects and will not tolerate.

The South Dakota congressmen also said Trump and politicians "on his side of the aisle" bear a great deal of responsibility for stoking Wednesday's unlawful uprising.