alert top story

Thune: new legislation would maximize resources for rural broadband expansion

U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks during an Aug. 25 meeting at Elevate Rapid City. South Dakota's senior senator is sponsoring legislation to help streamline federal programs for rural broadband.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., joined colleagues on both sides of the aisle this week to introduce legislation designed to more effectively commit resources to expanding broadband in rural and under-served areas.

“The FCC estimates right now there are roughly 14.5 million Americans, mostly in rural and tribal areas, that lack access to both fixed and mobile broadband service,” Thune told the Journal Thursday.

The Rural Internet Improvement Act would merge the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural e-Connectivity Pilot Program, or ReConnect, with the department's traditional broadband loan and grant program. Thune said it would direct funding for infrastructure expansion into areas where at least 90% of households lack broadband access.

The bill also focuses on improving coordination and communication between the USDA and the Federal Communications Commission through a memorandum of understanding, Thune said.

“By merging these programs and making some of these necessary improvements, we think that you’ll get more funding going to the areas that are most in need of reliable broadband services, which is especially important in rural communities across South Dakota,” he said.

Thune said he’s long been an avid proponent of increasing rural broadband access, having introduced the Connect Unserved Americans Act in February.

From telemedicine to agricultural technology, it’s a focus for South Dakota, Thune said, with so many services available in broadband-connected locations.

“The technology, the innovation, the investment that’s being made out there right now is having some profound impacts,” he said. “And in really connecting people everywhere to the world, that enables commerce and business, education and healthcare…agriculture…pretty much anywhere.”

Thune is also working on ways to create a bipartisan conversation around addressing the country’s debt, which sits at a little over $31 trillion.

“That’s 122% of our GDP [gross domestic product],” he said. “[When] you get north of 100%, you’re in the danger zone. I think at some point there’s going to be a day of reckoning, and I think it’s incumbent upon us as policymakers to look for ways to ensure that we’re not driving our country over a fiscal cliff.”

Thune said the often unpopular discussion around Social Security reform is a necessary conversation to have if the government is to make those programs sustainable for future retirees.

“How can we achieve — hopefully in the context of a conversation about raising the debt limit — doing something about the debt and doing something about what’s contributing to the spending?” he said.

Thune clarified his comments previously made to Bloomberg about entitlement program reforms, and said nobody should be worried about their Social Security or Medicare futures. He referred back to the Reagan-era Social Security reforms, saying it’s time to do that again.

“If you want to make sure that they’re available to future generations of Americans, then we’ve got to start examining and look at what we can do to save and rescue these programs,” he said.

The senator highlighted the need to establish a process to address the debt limit, similar to the Budget Control Act of 2011.

“I think it’s going to take a similar-type mechanism or at least a process to get at this issue of spending and debt,” Thune said. “So if we could find something that would come out of the conversation about the debt limit that gets us to focus on runaway spending and particularly making these entitlement programs more sustainable for the future, that to me would be a win.”

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

