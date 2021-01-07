Thune, Rounds say Trump holds some responsibility for violent uprising

U.S. Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson both say President Donald Trump has some culpability in Wednesday's violent mob attack on the U.S Capitol but stopped short of calling for Trump to be removed from office.
Just as the House of Representatives and the Senate were meeting Wednesday to certify the electoral votes for president and vice president, Trump spoke to a crowd of thousands gathered outside the White House, saying the election was stolen from him and encouraged his followers to march to the U.S. Capitol building.
"We're going to walk down to the Capitol and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably going to not be cheering on, so much, for some of them," Trump said at the rally. "Because you're never going to take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and have to be strong."
Although Trump said he would be with the crowd at the Capitol, he didn't go. The mob took the president at his word and invaded the Capitol building while Congress was in session. They overtook law enforcement barriers and personnel.
As majority whip, Thune is the second-ranking Republican in the Senate and has a security detail. Thune was escorted out of the Senate Chamber and taken to an undisclosed secure location.
During a phone call with reporters Wednesday night, Thune said Trump's inflammatory and inaccurate rhetoric contributed to the invasion of the Capitol building.
"Obviously, he’s been hinting for some time to come to Washington on the sixth and encouraging a lot of the folks to show up and to march up to the Capitol,” Thune said. “How much of that contributed and how much of it was just organic anger, it’s hard to say, but it's fair to say again that, you know, when you sow the wind, you're going to reap the whirlwind.”
Johnson told the Journal on Thursday that he left the House floor just a few minutes before it was locked down Wednesday.
"Had I left later, I might have been really trapped there in the House Chamber with the members and the media who were clearly in pretty significant danger," he said.
Johnson and he and his staff were also taken to an undisclosed location when the Capitol building was penetrated by the rioters.
He said throughout 2020, anger and rhetoric have stoked people on both political sides to act on that anger, become violent and destroy property — something Johnson said he rejects and will not tolerate.
The South Dakota congressmen also said Trump and politicians "on his side of the aisle" bear a great deal of responsibility for stoking Wednesday's unlawful uprising.
"Clearly, the president has said and done things, you know, for weeks that have not been helpful," Johnson said. "I think in the immediate aftermath of any of these flashpoints, we have a tendency to look for a (single) villain. I think it's too simplistic to place all of this on the president. He's culpable as are many of us."
Thursday, Democratic leaders and some Republicans called for Trump to immediately be removed from office prior to the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden.
Thune's office was unavailable for additional comment Thursday, a spokesperson told the Journal. However, Thune told pool reporters Wednesday it is time for the GOP to move on from Trump but stopped short of calling for the president's removal.
"Our identity for the past several years now has been built around an individual," Thune said. "And we’ve got to get back to where it’s built around a set of ideas and principles and policies.”
Johnson disagreed with Thune's statement that the Republican party has been built around Trump.
"The Republican party has always been bigger than just one person. You know, Abraham Lincoln was the first Republican president, but that party did not dissolve upon his death," Johnson said.
Johnson said he would not support removing Trump from office either by Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet members invoking the 25th Amendment or through impeachment.
"It seems a lot like political rhetoric at this point. I mean, practically speaking I think it would be incredibly difficult and probably close to impossible for the United States House of Representatives to prepare a solemn legal process to impeach the president and then for the Senate to have a legitimate, fact-finding trial to hold the president guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors in the waning days of his administration," he said.
South Dakota's congressional delegation of Johnson, Thune and U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds denounced Wednesday's insurrection attempt at the Capitol.
The Journal contacted Rounds' office Thursday requesting comment, but did not receive a response. Rounds sent a message Wednesday via Twitter denouncing violence.
"As a nation, we should stand together in opposition to the violent acts & lawlessness that occurred at the US Capitol today," Rounds' tweet said. "Violence & destruction are never the answer-we are better than this. It’s past time for cooler heads to prevail."
Thune said Wednesday the country as a whole must move on. He affirmed the election was not stolen from Trump and there is not sufficient evidence of voter fraud.
“I think people – including the president and others around him and other voices and in media circles and social-media platforms – have been putting out false facts, and then getting people to believe those things now for weeks, and it's just time for it to stop,” Thune said.
Johnson said Trump's falsehoods and accusations harmed the country and the Republican party, but is confident the nation will heal and recover.
"First, tonally, every member of Congress and every politically involved American really needs to evaluate how they communicate," Johnson said. "It is easy to get people exercised and to get them riled up with sharp political rhetoric. I don't know if there is a lot of evidence that sharp political rhetoric actually helps to solve any problems. All too often, they can be the root of them."
