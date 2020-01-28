Thune, Rounds undecided on whether to allow witnesses at impeachment trial

Senate Republicans spent two days behind closed doors discussing ideas to satisfy those who want to hear more testimony without prolonging the proceedings -or jeopardizing the president’s expected acquittal.

The ideas appear to be losing steam as quickly as they emerge.

One Republican, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, was floating an idea backed by Sen. Lindsey Graham to subpoena Bolton’s book manuscript so senators can see the evidence themselves — in private.

However, Chuck Schumer, the Senate's top Democrat, called the proposal, which would keep Bolton out of public testimony, “absurd."

“We're not bargaining with them. We want four witnesses, and four sets of documents, then the truth will come out," Schumer said.

“One thing about Mitch McConnell -- he does not panic,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.

The case now moves toward written questions, with senators on both sides getting 16 hours to pose queries. By late in the week, they are expected to hold a vote on whether or not to hear from any witnesses.