Thune, Rounds undecided on whether to allow witnesses at impeachment trial

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump's legal team argued forcefully against the relevance of testimony from Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday as they concluded their defense and the Senate braced for debate on whether to summon Bolton and other witnesses into the impeachment trial.
South Dakota's senators said more time is needed before they decide to support allowing witness testimony.
Sen. John Thune's office said he still believes the Senate should wait until after senators question House impeachment managers and President Trump's legal team before deciding if more information is necessary to make a decision.
Sen. Rounds agreed with Thune's position while criticizing Democrats.
"We had decided to put the decision off until after we heard the Democrat attack from the House and the attorneys from the President's team," Sen. Mike Rounds said in an interview with the Rapid City Journal on Tuesday. "We have 16 hours of questions from the Senators. On Friday, we will make a decision on the facts and whether we need more documents and witnesses."
A day after the defense team largely brushed past Bolton, attorney Jay Sekulow addressed the controversy head-on by dismissing his manuscript — said to contradict a key defense argument about Trump's dealings with Ukraine — as “inadmissible." The argument was meant to preempt calls from Democrats for witnesses including Bolton, who writes in a forthcoming book that Trump told him he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it helped with investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden.
“It is not a game of leaks and unsourced manuscripts," Sekulow said.
The argument built on a separate one Monday night from Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz, who said that nothing in the manuscript — even if true — rises to the level of an impeachable offense. Sekulow also sought to undermine the credibility of Bolton's book by noting that Attorney General William Barr has disputed comments attributed to him by Bolton.
"The jury is still out on additional documents and witnesses," Sen. Rounds said. "That could change, but none of it makes a difference when it comes to acquittal or removal. The president has a right to decide how foreign policy is carried out."
Rounds acknowledged that the leak from the manuscript for Bolton's book coming when it did will add to the discussion.
"Those things are still subject to change. I don't know how it will affect the process," he said.
Trump's attorneys argued that the Founding Fathers took care to make sure that impeachment was narrowly defined, with offenses clearly enumerated.
“The bar for impeachment cannot be set this low," Sekulow said. “Danger. Danger. Danger. These articles must be rejected. The Constitution requires it. Justice demands it.”
While scoffing at the manuscript, Trump and the Republicans have strongly resisted summoning Bolton to testify in person about what he saw and heard as Trump's top national security adviser.
Senate Republicans spent two days behind closed doors discussing ideas to satisfy those who want to hear more testimony without prolonging the proceedings -or jeopardizing the president’s expected acquittal.
You have free articles remaining.
The ideas appear to be losing steam as quickly as they emerge.
One Republican, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, was floating an idea backed by Sen. Lindsey Graham to subpoena Bolton’s book manuscript so senators can see the evidence themselves — in private.
However, Chuck Schumer, the Senate's top Democrat, called the proposal, which would keep Bolton out of public testimony, “absurd."
“We're not bargaining with them. We want four witnesses, and four sets of documents, then the truth will come out," Schumer said.
“One thing about Mitch McConnell -- he does not panic,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.
The case now moves toward written questions, with senators on both sides getting 16 hours to pose queries. By late in the week, they are expected to hold a vote on whether or not to hear from any witnesses.
"If members do want witnesses, it was agreed before the trial began that they would be heard in private depositions by the House managers and President's attorneys," Sen. Rounds said. "Members could view or read transcripts of the testimony and then decide if they need to be questioned publicly. It would add weeks if not months to the process. What Bolton and other witnesses would add won't change the law that gives the President the authority to make up his own mind on foreign policy."
Republicans are being warned that even if they agree to call Bolton to testify or try to access his manuscript, the White House will block him, beginning a weeks-long court battle over executive privilege and national security. That leaves the few senators, including Romney and Collins, who have expressed a desire to hear new testimony without strong backing.
Some Republicans say they are happy to read his manuscript on their own time.
“I don't know that the manuscript would make any difference in the outcome of the trial,” said Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of GOP leadership. And some said they simply don’t trust Bolton’s word. Rand Paul of Kentucky called Bolton “disgruntled”’ and seeking to make money off his time at the White house.
John Kelly, Trump's former White House chief of staff, told an audience in Sarasota, Florida, that he believes Bolton.
It’s a view shared by the GOP chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said he called Bolton on Jan. 7 and asked him to voluntarily appear.
White House officials privately acknowledge that they are essentially powerless to block the book's publication, but could sue after the fact if they believe it violated the confidentiality agreement Bolton signed against disclosing classified information.
Senate Republicans were to meet behind closed doors to consider next steps.
Trump is charged with abusing his presidential power by asking Ukraine's leader to help investigate Biden at the same time his administration was withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid. A second charge accuses Trump of obstructing Congress in its probe.
Philine Roepstorff