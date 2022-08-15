Thune says Mar-a-Lago search done 'by the book'

NEW UNDERWOOD — U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said Monday the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago was done "by the book."

Thune, who is the second-most powerful Republican in the U.S. Senate as minority whip, held a community round table Monday morning in New Underwood and addressed concerns from the Mar-a-Lago search by the FBI and immigration, to water and inflation.

Thune said he did issue a statement on the Mar-a-Lago incident, focusing on a need to “have all the facts. And I think the facts are still coming out.”

He said he felt everything was done, legally, “by the book,” as far as the search warrant, but he wants to see the rationale for it.

Thune told the Journal regarding the documents found, that as they catalog and categorize what was actually found, “hopefully we’ll know more about what the goals were — what they were trying to achieve.”

About 40 participants filed into the New Underwood Community Center to bend Thune’s ear on issues both federal and local. Thune’s stop in New Underwood was part one of a three-stop tour Monday, including Wall and Philip in the afternoon.

Thune said he was there to hear “what’s on the hearts and minds of South Dakotans.” Before taking questions, he touched on the Farm Bill livestock label, inflation and the importance of local government.

“So I’m here to listen,” he said, “and obviously love to hear from all of you questions, comments, accusations, whatever the case may be.” Thune said he’s a “big believer that the best solutions for a lot of our challenges are found at the local level, not in Washington, D.C.”

Displeasure with the federal government took center stage, with several participants using the FBI’s recent search warrant of Trump’s Florida estate as evidence of a lack of outrage over the treatment of Republicans by the government.

“I think what we're hearing from several people around here is that we're frustrated with so many responses that we get out of the Republican Party,” said one participant. “The Mar-a-Lago issue is a huge one.”

The speaker expressed frustration that “nobody really stands up and defends [Trump].”

One participant accused Democrats of “continuing communistic and dictatoral-style of abuses of power directed at conservatives,” saying the government has been weaponized, and that there is a “shocking lack out outrage” from Senate leadership.

The speaker also referenced the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and the “Russia collusion thing” as evidence of “censorship and propaganda,” the same as you’d see “in a communist country,” also speculating that the current administration is being paid by cartels to keep the border with Mexico opened.

“Where is the lack of outrage over Democrats?” he asked. “Why do you guys refuse to protect conservatives?”

Thune answered that the current Democratic party “certainly is a different party — it’s a much father left party,” he said, anchored in the view of people like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

“But I think that the way to defeat people you disagree with is to win elections,” he said.

Thune said that, right now, Democrats control all of government — the House, the Senate, the White House, and if people want to see that change, “you’ve got to beat them at the ballot box.”

He said he’s a believer in distribution of power, with Democrats wanting to centralize it. Thune said he thinks Republicans are in a “good position” for regaining the House, with the Senate more uncertain.

The round-table discussion also tapped the tax, health and climate bill passed by the House Friday, with Thune saying if Republicans regained the Senate, rolling some of that back would be a “huge priority.”

Immigration was another topic, raising questions about illegal immigrants entering the country and what can be done about it.

The Biden administration changed immigration policies, Thune said, immediately reversing almost all the policies that were in place. By law, Thune said, they can be expelled, “but they haven’t been doing that.”

He said there aren’t enough people to process people at the border, or enough employees handling their cases. A policy repealed by the Biden administration, Thune said, was a Trump policy called “Remain in Mexico,” where their cases were heard or adjudicated in Mexico.

“They could expel a lot of people,” Thune said. “They don’t do that. They quit enforcing most immigration laws.”

What we have now, Thune said, is “essentially an open border.”

Speakers suggested the country is being taken down by a “thinning” of the population.

“Well, we’re a nation of laws,” Thune responded. “And if you can’t enforce your laws, you really don’t have a country.”

Local issues centered around funding for local fire departments, rules and regulations regarding grasslands, and water — namely a pipeline being built near Black Hawk to bring water to homes contaminated by firefighting foam used at Ellsworth Air Force Base.