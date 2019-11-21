The temporary government-wide spending bill that received its final congressional approval Thursday was opposed by two of South Dakota’s three members of Congress.
Sen. Mike Rounds voted against the bill Thursday in the Senate, where the bill passed by a vote of 74-20. Sen. John Thune voted in favor of the bill.
Two days earlier, Rep. Dusty Johnson voted against the bill in the House, where it passed 231-192.
Rounds issued a statement to the media Thursday explaining his no vote. The statement castigated the congressional practice of passing continuing resolutions — known as CRs — instead of passing annual appropriations bills.
“CRs are no way to run a country,” Rounds said.
Johnson, in a phone interview Thursday with the Journal, expressed similar sentiments and cast his vote as a protest against the repeated failures of Congress to finish work on appropriations bills in a timely manner.
“I don’t want to enable that,” Johnson said.
Thune’s spokesman Ryan Wrasse said in email correspondence with the Journal that Thune believes it’s inefficient and ineffective to govern from one continuing resolution to another, but he also believes it’s irresponsible to shut down the federal government, which would have happened if the continuing resolution had failed to pass.
The same split happened in the South Dakota congressional delegation in September, when Congress passed the temporary spending bill that kept the government open through Thursday.
The new continuing resolution would keep federal agencies up and running through Dec. 20 and avert a government shutdown that otherwise would have taken effect after midnight Thursday.
Negotiators now have another month to address more than $1.4 trillion in unfinished appropriations bills.
The Senate’s vote sent the measure to President Donald Trump for his signature.
The impasse over the unfinished appropriations bills involves funding for Trump’s border wall project, which has gridlocked progress on the 12 appropriations measures that fund about one-third of the government.
Talks on the broader full-year appropriations measures have hit a rough patch after the administration rejected bipartisan entreaties to add about $5 billion to grease their path.
Negotiations on the full-year measure also could be buffeted by the toxic atmosphere that’s worsening because of the ongoing impeachment probe, which could send articles of impeachment to the House floor around the Dec. 20 deadline for averting another potential shutdown.
The chief holdup is Trump’s demands for up to $8.6 billion more for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Republicans controlling the Senate have stuck with Trump despite worries that an impasse over his demands could force Congress into resorting to funding the government for the entire budget year at current spending levels.
“The appropriations process can go down one of two paths. On the first path, President Trump stays out of our way and gives Congress the space to work together and find an agreement,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “On the second path, President Trump stomps his feet, makes impossible demands, and prevents his party, the Republicans, from coming to a fair arrangement.”
Both sides on Capitol Hill want to avoid any chance of such a full-year continuing resolution, as it is known in Washington-speak. Such an outcome would be an inefficient way to run the government and has particularly negative consequences for the Pentagon budget.
The measure contains an assortment of technical provisions to ensure that spending on the 2020 census can ramp up despite delays in the agency’s full-year funding bill. It also reverses a planned cut in highway spending next year and offers greater assurances about funding a 3.1 percent pay raise for the military that takes effect Jan. 1.
It would extend, for three more months, several surveillance-related provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that expire Dec. 15 and are controversial with civil libertarians.