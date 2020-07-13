Thursday deadline approaches for public input on transportation-bike-pedestrian plans

Rapid City officials are reminding the public to participate in an online public information meeting as area officials seek input on the Draft Metropolitan Transportation Plan and Bike/Pedestrian Plan. Deadline to provide public input is Thursday.
The online meeting is presented by the Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (RCAMPO). The plan can be reviewed and input provided at the project website, www.rapidtrip2045.com.
According to a news release, this is the third of three public meetings scheduled for the project. The online meeting is an interactive, self-guided format and is available to access through Thursday. Officials said the purpose of the online meeting is to present the project findings and draft report.
The Metropolitan Transportation Plan encourages and promotes a safe and efficient transportation system to serve future year transportation demands, the news release said. Results of the plan process are intended to serve the overall mobility needs of the area while being cost effective and consistent with state and local goals and objectives.
The online meeting format is a result of the continued recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control to limit the size of public gatherings. Officials said the format allows participants to provide input and comment on the project findings and draft report. After the public comment deadline of July 16, the materials will continue to be available for review on the project website.
For more information regarding the online meeting, contact Dustin Hamilton, project manager with HDR Engineering at 791-6103 or Kip Harrington with the RCAMPO at 394-4120.
