Thursday deadline approaches for public input on transportation-bike-pedestrian plans

Rapid City officials are reminding the public to participate in an online public information meeting as area officials seek input on the Draft Metropolitan Transportation Plan and Bike/Pedestrian Plan. Deadline to provide public input is Thursday.

The online meeting is presented by the Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (RCAMPO). The plan can be reviewed and input provided at the project website, www.rapidtrip2045.com.

According to a news release, this is the third of three public meetings scheduled for the project. The online meeting is an interactive, self-guided format and is available to access through Thursday. Officials said the purpose of the online meeting is to present the project findings and draft report.

The Metropolitan Transportation Plan encourages and promotes a safe and efficient transportation system to serve future year transportation demands, the news release said. Results of the plan process are intended to serve the overall mobility needs of the area while being cost effective and consistent with state and local goals and objectives.