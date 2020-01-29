Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Douglas at Custer 7:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Harding Co.; 7 p.m.

Buffalo 7:00 p.m. MT

Wall at Hill City 7 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Jones Co.;7:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Lemmon 7 p.m.

Bennett County at Little Wound;7 p.m.

Dupree at Philip;7 p.m.

Sturgis at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Douglas at Custer;6 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Faith;5 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Jones Co. 5:30 p.m.

Harding Co. at New England, ND;5:30 p.m.

Dupree at Philip;5:30 p.m.

Todd County Pine Ridge;4:30 p.m. 

Sturgis at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

McLaughlin at Standing Rock/Selfridge, ND;5:30 p.m.

Colome at White River 5:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Chadron, Neb. at Douglas;4 p.m.

Custer at Douglas;6 p.m.

RC Stevens at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;5 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News