Thursday's Rapid City Journal to be produced electronically because of Thanksgiving holiday

The Rapid City Journal's Wednesday print edition will be the traditional large newspaper with all of the advertisements to gear up for holiday shopping and the Thursday edition will be online only because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Not only will the Wednesday newspaper include the latest news you have come to expect from our reporters, but it will include all of the Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sale advertisements to kick off the holiday shopping season.

"The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver on federal holidays, and since many of our print subscribers receive the Journal via mail, we are unable to print the newspaper Thursday morning and get it delivered the same day," Interim Editor Nathan Thompson said. "Our print subscribers would not receive their copy of the newspaper until Friday, so we made the decision to produce a digital-only version of Thursday's Journal so that we can get the news out in a timely fashion to all."

Thompson said additional copies of Wednesday's newspaper will be available at area retailers because of the large amount of advertisement inserts.

"Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are huge boosts for our local economy," Thompson said. "Our readers will have all of the advertisements a day earlier than normal to be able to plan their local shopping adventures. We hope having these sale ads a day earlier will be a benefit for all."

Journal subscribers who do not receive the electronic edition but already have an email address registered with your account, visit rapidcityjournal.com/activate to receive immediate access to the site. For those subscribers who have not registered their email address, call 605-394-8300, and dial "1" to receive immediate access.

