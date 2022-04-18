 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tickets for Celtic Throne go on sale Friday

  • 0
CelticThrone

Tickets go on sale Friday for Celtic Throne — The Royal Journey of Irish Dance at The Monument in Rapid City.

 Courtesy

Tickets go on sale Friday for Celtic Throne – The Royal Journey of Irish Dance. Celtic Throne returns to Rapid City for one performance at 7:30 p.m. June 13 at The Monument.

Tickets range from $60 for adults to $30 for youths ages 4 through 12. For tickets and information, call 1-800-468-6463 or go to themonument.live.

Celtic Throne is bringing a majestic musical score and a brand-new Irish dance production from Herbert W. Armstrong College and Armstrong Dance. According to a news release, Celtic Throne—The Royal Journey of Irish Dance explores the ancient origins of Irish step dance and celebrates the millennia-long journey of a music-and-dance-loving people as they migrate from the ancient Near East to Ireland, Scotland, England and the United States.

Infused with innovative choreography, dazzling costumes, spectacular lighting and projection, Celtic Throne is Armstrong College’s largest production to date, the news release said.

Celtic Throne combines a cinematic musical score with hard- and soft-shoe Irish dancing, all set against epic imagery of Ireland, the Scottish Highlands, scenes from the British Empire and traditional America.

People are also reading…

The Armstrong Dance troupe is comprised of more than 30 Irish dancers from around the world, including Britain, Australia, Canada and the United States, ranging in age from 23 to just 5 years old. The troupe features students from the John Carey Academy, some of whom have competed in top Irish dance competitions, including Worlds, All Irelands, Great Britain and North American Nationals.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 16

Your Two Cents for April 16

Current population growth in the Black Hills is unsustainable. We are trampling down every square inch of this once beautiful land in the name…

Your Two Cents for April 13

Your Two Cents for April 13

I am absolutely ashamed that 31 legislators, nearly half of the men and women that took an oath under God to uphold the law, voted to exempt o…

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany strives to meet Ukrainian refugees' needs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News