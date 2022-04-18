Tickets for Celtic Throne go on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale Friday for Celtic Throne – The Royal Journey of Irish Dance. Celtic Throne returns to Rapid City for one performance at 7:30 p.m. June 13 at The Monument.

Tickets range from $60 for adults to $30 for youths ages 4 through 12. For tickets and information, call 1-800-468-6463 or go to themonument.live.

Celtic Throne is bringing a majestic musical score and a brand-new Irish dance production from Herbert W. Armstrong College and Armstrong Dance. According to a news release, Celtic Throne—The Royal Journey of Irish Dance explores the ancient origins of Irish step dance and celebrates the millennia-long journey of a music-and-dance-loving people as they migrate from the ancient Near East to Ireland, Scotland, England and the United States.

Infused with innovative choreography, dazzling costumes, spectacular lighting and projection, Celtic Throne is Armstrong College’s largest production to date, the news release said.

Celtic Throne combines a cinematic musical score with hard- and soft-shoe Irish dancing, all set against epic imagery of Ireland, the Scottish Highlands, scenes from the British Empire and traditional America.

The Armstrong Dance troupe is comprised of more than 30 Irish dancers from around the world, including Britain, Australia, Canada and the United States, ranging in age from 23 to just 5 years old. The troupe features students from the John Carey Academy, some of whom have competed in top Irish dance competitions, including Worlds, All Irelands, Great Britain and North American Nationals.

