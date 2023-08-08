Tickets are on sale now for the annual Hearts for Habitat Fundraising Dinner and Auction. The event will be Sept. 21 at Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown. Tickets are on sale for $75 per person, $675 for a table of 10, and $1,000 for a corporate table sponsor. Go to blackhillshabitat.org/h4h/ by Sept. 10 to purchase tickets, to become a table sponsor or to make a donation, or call 605-348-9196.

Hearts for Habitat Fundraising Dinner and Auction will include a social at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and a program at 6 p.m. The evening will be hosted by Jeff Kingsbury, development director of Black Hills Playhouse, who will serve as emcee and entertainer.

Among the evening’s highlights will be the Dessert Dash and the opportunity to bid on construction materials as volunteers build live on stage. Kingsbury has set a goal to raise more $150,000 through the event, which would significantly contribute to the cost of building one Habitat home, generally estimated at $150,000.

“This will be a fun and engaging evening addressing the affordable housing crisis in the Black Hills,” said Scott Engmann, Black Hills Area Habitat’s executive director. “We look forward to gathering together to celebrate our mutual success over 33 years while taking on the challenge of building and renovating more homes for ownership.”

“Without the commitment and dedication of committee members, sponsors and guests who attend Hearts for Habitat, the impact of this event wouldn’t be what it is. It’s great to see so many dedicated people in our community come together for a fun night to celebrate those going through the Habitat housing program and look for ways to solve the affordable housing crisis,” said Kenzie Oswald, Black Hills Area Habitat’s resource development administrator.

Since the Hearts for Habitat fundraiser began in 2019, it has raised more than $260,000 to support the construction of affordable homes in the Black Hills.