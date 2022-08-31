Tickets on sale Sept. 9 for Kane Brown concert in Rapid City

Country music star Kane Brown will bring his international "Drunk or Dreaming Tour" to Rapid City's Summit Arena on April 21, 2023, The Monument announced Wednesday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at The Monument's box office, online at themonument.live, via phone at 800-468-6463, or at the Ellsworth Air Force Base Outlet.

Brown is a multi-platinum, five-time American Music Awards winner country artist, who recently made history as the first male country artist to perform at MTV's Video Music Awards. Brown's U.S. leg of his tour kicks off March 16 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and will wrap up June 10 in Greenwood VIllage, Colorado.

The new tour follows the success of Brown’s "Blessed & Free Tour" in which he visited all 29 NBA basketball arenas, making the “breakthrough entertainer” (AP) the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour and one of only 10 other country acts to sell-out Los Angeles Crypto.com Center (formerly Staples Center)in the venue’s history.

Fans can register now at kanebrownmusic.com for pre-sale that begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at noon Tuesday until 10 p.m. Sept. 8 through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Visit kanebrownmusic.com for a full list of tour dates, additional pre-sale and ticket on-sale information. Special guests Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LOCASH will join on select dates.

Brown’s new album, "Different Man," will be released Sept. 9. The album features his current hit, “Like I Love Country Music,” his #1 hit, “One Mississippi" and his new single, “Grand.”