TIF district policy revision draws opposition

Proposed changes to Rapid City’s tax increment financing (TIF) district policies were met with objections Wednesday from one city council member and private developers during the Legal and Finance Committee meeting.

City planners have been examining changes to the approval process since 2018, citing a new focus on promoting new infill development within the core areas of Rapid City and for economic development and affordable housing rather than incentivizing development in areas outside of the city’s center.

According to documents from the city’s Community Development Department, Rapid City has approved the creation of 80 TIF districts. The bulk of them have been in fringe areas of the city’s core. As of September 2019, 22 TIF districts are still active and four of those are within the core community.

Additionally, city staff are looking to emphasize that TIF public financing should only be used when necessary. The developer looking for the incentive must follow state law to prove that a project could not be built without TIF incentive.

Long Range Planning Manager Patsy Horton said the proposal comes after several months of public meetings for input on how TIFs are being used in Rapid City.