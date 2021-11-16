 Skip to main content
TikTok country artist to open Stock Show Stampede

The country artist behind "Down in Dallas" will be one of the headliners for the Stock Show Stampede during the Black Hills Stock Show in February.

The stock show will run from Jan. 28 - Feb. 5. Trey Lewis, whose song "Down in Dallas" took off on the social media platform TikTok and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country song sales in December 2020, will perform Feb. 4.

Local country artist Brandon Jones will open for Lewis at 7 p.m. at the James Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds. 

The final headliner for the event has not yet been announced.

The Boots and Beer Festival will return to the event center Deb. 5. The beer tasting will run from 7 - 9 p.m. with Dirty Word taking to the stage at 9 p.m. 

Tickets for the Stampede are 430 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the Black Hills Stock Show are available online at blackhillsstockshow.com

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

