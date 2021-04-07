Timber harvest needs to be reduced to sustain Black Hills National Forest, scientists say

Jain said there is a way to balance the need for timber products and a healthy, sustained forest. But to get there, Jain suggests finding proper management to get to that balance.

"Even with the mountain pine beetle and the current condition, the Black Hills are in a good position to move forward, and there are numerous management opportunities if we area willing to be innovative," she said.

Jacqueline Buchanan, deputy regional forester for the U.S. Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region, said the report is not the only document the Forest Service will use to develop a revision to the Black Hills Forest Plan, which is being initiated this year.

"This (report) is one piece of information that will be a part of that process. It is not a decision document. It is not the only information we will rely on," Buchanan said. "We will use the best science available and this is a part of that. But there's quite a bit of other information that we take into consideration, including socioeconomics, and then the additional information that is gathered from when this piece of work ended and as we move forward."

Buchanan said the revised Black Hills Forest Plan will take somewhere between three to four years to complete. Black Hills National Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac will oversee the development of the plan.

"This is the beginning of the conversation, from my standpoint as the forest supervisor leading this effort forward on forest plan revision, and how this information will be used," Tomac said.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

