The non-motorized trail network in the Black Hills is growing by 35 miles, even though most of the new trail already exists.
On June 28, Steve Kozel, the Northern Hills District ranger for the Black Hills National Forest, signed a decision approving the addition of the Tinton Trail near Spearfish to the forest’s official non-motorized trail network.
The Tinton Trail has been in existence for many years and has been popular with users, especially mountain-bikers. But it was the kind of trail that forest officials describe as user-created — one that was neither approved nor created by forest officials. Therefore, the trail is not on any official Black Hills National Forest maps.
That will change with Kozel’s written decision, which said signs and trail markers will be installed, trail brochures will be printed, and information about the trail will be added to the forest’s website.
“Addition to the system would provide more options for maintenance funding and would lessen confusion amongst the public as to the location and status of the trail,” said the rationale in Kozel’s decision. “Addition to the system would also allow the BHNF to more easily address existing resource and safety concerns as well as any concerns that may arise in the future.”
The Tinton Trail is 46 miles in all, but 11 miles of it overlap with other official trails, so the net addition to the forest’s trail system is 35 miles.
The trail is a so-called “lollipop loop” with a stem beginning at a trailhead near the Forest Service’s Spearfish Work Center, a couple of miles south of Spearfish on Tinton Road. The stem connects to a loop that circles through or near notable locations including the Big Hill trail system, the western rim of Spearfish Canyon, Old Baldy Mountain and Iron Creek Lake. A branch of the trail connects with the Crow Peak trail.
Another branch of the Tinton Trail extends from the Spearfish Work Center but currently dead-ends. Kozel’s decision said the Forest Service will construct 1 mile of new trail to develop the dead-end branch into a scenic loop with views of Johnston Gulch.
The Forest Service plans to reroute portions of the Tinton Trail away from water sources used by cattle, and also plans to reroute a section of the trail away from privately owned land near Iron Creek Lake so that the entire route is on national forest land.
Other work by the Forest Service on the trail could include construction of lead-off ditches and installation of water bars to prevent erosion, removal of hazard trees, re-grading of the existing trail surface, and clearing of brush away from the trail.
The sanctioning of the Tinton Trail comes on the heels of an announcement earlier this month that 16 miles of trail near Sturgis would be added to the official non-motorized trail network of the Black Hills National Forest. The nonprofit organization Black Hills Trails was involved in both trail proposals, and another group, Ridge Riders of the Black Hills, was involved in the Tinton Trail proposal.
Proposals for new trails in the Black Hills National Forest are considered under the terms of an application process that was created last year. The Tinton Trail proposal was one of the first two applications submitted under the new process. The other application was for the existing but unofficial Shanks Quarry trail system west of Rapid City, and that proposal is still pending.