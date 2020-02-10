Tiny Be Mighty fights back against bullying

“Life is like a boomerang. You never know what it’s going to throw back at you. One day you could be sitting on your couch playing video games, the next day you could be elected president.” — Encore L. Hunt
When Tara Townes’ son, Encore, 11, was bullied in elementary school, life threw Townes an opportunity to fight back against bullying in a big way.
Townes launched Tiny Be Mighty, a nonprofit organization that combats bullying and educates about dwarfism, a condition Townes’ son, Encore Hunt, was born with. In January, Townes and her son relocated from Arizona to Rapid City, and they’ve begun promoting Tiny Be Mighty’s anti-bullying work in South Dakota.
Townes embarked on her mission to raise awareness about dwarfism and create solutions to bullying after classmates at Encore's school in Irvine, Calif., bullied him about his size.
“Because of dwarfism, people stare and point and laugh and whisper. That’s what his life has been. There was hitting, pushing,” Townes said, as well as emotional and verbal bullying.
Bullying occurs in rural communities as well as cities, in families at every socio-economic level, Townes said. She is hoping to connect with Black Hills area policy makers, teachers, superintendents, child-care providers and others who work with children to introduce them to Tiny Be Mighty. For information, visit tinybemighty.org or email info@tinybemighty.org.
“We have policies and procedures that I would love for schools to adopt,” Townes said. “In places that are (rural), I think they get overlooked with things that happen. ... Bullying happens all over the place, in a town of 500 or a city of a million. It’s here, too.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, bullying is among the mostly commonly reported discipline problems reported in public schools, and 160,000 children miss school a day because of it.
The Irvine school system was very cooperative, Townes said, and Encore was able to talk to kids in his class about the effects of bullying. He was 7 years old.
“I told them my name, and I told them why it’s not OK to bully people, and I told them about dwarfism and why I’m small,” Encore said.
After hearing his story, his schoolmates treated him better, he said, and Encore has learned that kids listen when an anti-bullying message comes from another kid.
“It’s not just another parent telling you what to do,” Encore said. “I’m helping spread the word.”
Now a sixth grader who loves basketball and video games, Encore speaks several times a year to kids, teens and adults around the United States about his experiences and the need to stop bullying. Later in February, he’ll be speaking to his classmates at East Middle School. Townes and Encore also wrote an anti-bullying book for children, “Tiny But Mighty.” The fable tell about a tiny prince who overcomes giants by using his intelligence to overcome adversity. The book is available on Amazon.
Educating adults
Preventing bullying starts with awareness, communication and human interaction, Townes said.
"Talk to your kids and play with them,” she said. “Modern technology has almost erased the common experience of being a child.”
Encourage more outdoor playtime and face-to-face playtime, such as board games, that parents and kids can do together. Exposing children to diversity is a step toward alleviating the racial bullying that is prevalent nationwide, Townes said.
Townes draws on more than 20 years of experience as counselor and professional life coach in her anti-bullying work. She has a bachelor’s degree in child development, a master’s degree in family and human development, and she’s working toward her doctorate as a clinician.
Townes is now writing a book for parents and teachers, “Are You Raising a Bully?” Behavior patterns and signs of being a bully can show up in children as young as 2, Townes said. Her book will show adults how to redirect those behaviors.
“The goal I have is to have life centers throughout the United States, in every state, where parents and children, bullies and those being bullied, can have training and information so no one can say, ‘I didn’t know my child was going through this’ or ‘I didn’t know my child was doing this,’” Townes said. “Children are capable of bullying, and they are doing it."
Tiny Be Mighty initiatives
The organization’s anti-bullying backpack kits give adults and children tools they need to redirect undesired bullying behavior, report it, and be supported through their bullying journey. The kits address the entire cycle of the bully, the bullied and “the watcher,” who might observe or even make a video of the incident. Tiny Be Mighty is developing an app, as well, that Townes said will be a life-saving tool.
Townes believes social media plays a significant role in the rise of bullying “because children are being left to handle (social media) and it’s too heavy for them,” she said. “It’s a double embarrassment when you’re beat up and somebody puts it on social media.”
For families of children 8-13 who are bullied and commit suicide, Tiny Be Mighty offers emotional support and a Family Relief Fund. The fund assists families who cannot afford burial expenses. According to the Tiny Be Mighty website, from the year 2005 to date, suicide rates in children related to bullying have increased by more than 825%.
To raise awareness about rising numbers of suicides, Townes is collaborating with actor and musician Ken Jenkins to create a documentary about seven families who suffered the loss of a child by suicide as a result of bullying, and their lives in the aftermath of the loss.
“No Bullies In Our Zone” is a campaign Tiny Be Mighty launched uses t-shirts with the slogan “No Bullies in Our Zone.” By collaborating with professional athletes, policy makers and more, Tiny Be Mighty is building a network that wears the t-shirts and spreads the “No Bullies in Our Zone” message on social media.