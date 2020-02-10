Tiny Be Mighty fights back against bullying

“We have policies and procedures that I would love for schools to adopt,” Townes said. “In places that are (rural), I think they get overlooked with things that happen. ... Bullying happens all over the place, in a town of 500 or a city of a million. It’s here, too.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, bullying is among the mostly commonly reported discipline problems reported in public schools, and 160,000 children miss school a day because of it.

The Irvine school system was very cooperative, Townes said, and Encore was able to talk to kids in his class about the effects of bullying. He was 7 years old.

“I told them my name, and I told them why it’s not OK to bully people, and I told them about dwarfism and why I’m small,” Encore said.

After hearing his story, his schoolmates treated him better, he said, and Encore has learned that kids listen when an anti-bullying message comes from another kid.

“It’s not just another parent telling you what to do,” Encore said. “I’m helping spread the word.”

