Tiny Keystone prepares for President Trump's Mount Rushmore visit

Keystone, a tourist town that sits in the shadow of Mount Rushmore, is taking steps to prepare for President Trump's visit on July 3 for the fireworks show as it waits for more information from state officials about its plans to help manage what is expected to be large crowds that day.

Keystone Finance Officer Cassandra Ott said Friday that the town of around 340 people has only had discussions with the state Department of Transportation and Pennington County Emergency Management to discuss directional signs for traffic that day.

She also said she knew there would be a lot of law enforcement at what will be a day-long event for the small but popular tourist town about three miles from the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

At the the town's Board of Trustees special meeting on Wednesday, an $800 transient business fee for vendors was approved for July 1 to Aug. 16, according to minutes of the meeting.

The meeting minutes also stated that three land leases were signed to use a field along Madill Street between the creek and street and between Harney Street and Old Keystone for parking for the event.