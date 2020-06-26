Tiny Keystone prepares for President Trump's Mount Rushmore visit

Keystone, a tourist town that sits in the shadow of Mount Rushmore, is taking steps to prepare for President Trump's visit on July 3 for the fireworks show as it waits for more information from state officials about its plans to help manage what is expected to be large crowds that day.
Keystone Finance Officer Cassandra Ott said Friday that the town of around 340 people has only had discussions with the state Department of Transportation and Pennington County Emergency Management to discuss directional signs for traffic that day.
She also said she knew there would be a lot of law enforcement at what will be a day-long event for the small but popular tourist town about three miles from the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
At the the town's Board of Trustees special meeting on Wednesday, an $800 transient business fee for vendors was approved for July 1 to Aug. 16, according to minutes of the meeting.
The meeting minutes also stated that three land leases were signed to use a field along Madill Street between the creek and street and between Harney Street and Old Keystone for parking for the event.
County Emergency Management Director Dustin Willett said there have been several phone conferences and Zoom meetings to make sure lines of communication are open and communities can share concerns they have or request resources like traffic cones and barriers.
“Our purpose is to provide situational awareness, an operating picture and coordination,” Willett said. “Our whole intent is decision support.”
He also said Keystone officials were discussing water stations, porta-potties, general hydration and sanitation in preparation for the president’s visit.
Willett said first responders are also collaborating.
“Just a general comment: this particular event is going to strain the local municipalities and unincorporated areas of the county and forest, so people that are going to come into the areas to watch fireworks know that it’s going to be a long, hot, very packed day,” Willett said.
He said people should make sure to bring water, sun protection and to not be in a hurry.
Reserved parking is available through The Keystone Project, Inc., which will allow visitors to park for $50 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Cars should check in from 8 a.m. to noon July 3 with access through Cemetery Road.
Hill City Mayor Kathy Skorzewski said her city has not received formal communications from the governor’s office, U.S. Forest Service or the White House.
She said the city reached out to invite them but hasn't heard back. She also said she has no concerns about the upcoming visit, potential traffic or crowds.
“We’ve had fireworks in the past, and the city is working to ensure that we keep pathways clear,” Skorzewski said. “We’re not anticipating any problems.”
Ian Fury, communications director for the Governor’s Office, said he couldn’t recall communications with either city but would look into it.
The day's schedule will be as follows, according to Travel South Dakota and Recreation.gov:
South Dakota Highway 244 will be closed east and west starting at 12:01 a.m. July 3, beginning at Horsethief Lake and to the Highway 16A junction. The junction will reopen for ticketholders the day of the event and will remain closed until after the fireworks event fire and security sweep are completed.
Mount Rushmore opens at 3 p.m., although access may be limited.
Programming begins at 4 p.m. and ends around 10 p.m. It will include performances by Native American artists, the Air Force Academy concert band and more. There will also be flyovers by the Air Force.
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, Gov. Kristi Noem and President Donald Trump will speak between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Fireworks are expected to begin between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m.
Mount Rushmore will reopen at 5 a.m. July 4.
