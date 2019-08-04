{{featured_button_text}}
Godsmack (copy)

Heavy metal rock band Godsmack will perform on Aug. 4 at the Buffalo Chip, after the American Flat Track Grand National Championship Races.

 Courtesy photo

Sunday, Aug. 4

Live music

Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage

House music, 11 a.m. to noon, Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Charlie Brechtel, noon to 1:30 p.m., Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip

Karaoke, noon to 1:30 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Zeona Road, noon to 2 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Mark Joseph, 2-5 p.m., Music in Front of the Fireplace, Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Various, 2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Flannel, 5:30-7:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Supersuckers, 6 p.m., Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip

Tim LaRoche, 2-7 p.m., Patron Patio, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Jered Blake, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point

Various, 6-9 p.m., Stockade

Chris Duarte, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point

Colt Ford and the Lacs, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

Nonpoint, 6 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

Eskimo Brothers, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Red Sun Rising, 8:45 p.m., Iron Horse

Shuffle, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Jacob Bryant, 9 p.m., Kickstands Campground

Hellyeah, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse

Godsmack, 10:30 p.m., Wolfman Jack Stage, Buffalo Chip

Brandon Jones, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Judd Hoos, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

LoveSick Radio, 11:59 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Pancake Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Battle Creek Fire Department, Keystone

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Beef Throw Down

Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag." 

Sturgis Poker Tour

Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.

The Good Ride

This year's ride will raise funds to help veterans in need through Infinite Hero, a military charity that gives back 100. sturgismotorcyclerally.com for more information.

Legendary Sturgis 5K

Check-in/registration: 7–7:50 a.m.; 5K run: 8 a.m.; Fort Meade Softball Fields, Highway 34, Sturgis. Registration is $40.

Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death

Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed

Circus Una High-wire Act

Full Throttle, no time listed

Freedom Fields

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., patriotic displays and memorials, free to public, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Flying Piston Breakfast

9:30 a.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Jackpine Gypsies

10 a.m. Motocross races

Cycle Source Magazine Custom Bike Show

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood

Brothel Tours

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood

Bikini Bike Wash

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

FXR Show and Dyna Mixer

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crossroads, Buffalo Chip

Hooptie X Rallycross - Gambler 500

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crossroads, Buffalo Chip

HellzaPoppin

Circus sideshow revue, noon, Full Throttle Saloon, Vale

Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest

1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

$2,000 Sensational Sunday Slot Tournaments

1 p.m. registration, tournament at 2 p.m., First Gold Gaming Resort, Deadwood

American Flat Track Races

1:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Tattoo Contest

2-3:30 p.m., Big Engine Bar, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Hollywood Knockouts Oil Wrestling

3 p.m., Full Throttle

V-Twin Stunt Contest: Bell Brawl

3-6 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Motorcycle Missions Motorcycle Display Preview

5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

American Flat Track Buffalo Chip TT Races

6-9 p.m., Amphitheater, Buffalo Chip

Buffalo Dreamers

7 p.m., Wolfman Jack Stage; 7:55 p.m. Kinison Stage; 9:55 p.m., Kinison Stage; Buffalo Chip

Flaunt’s School of Burlesque

8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

Monday, Aug. 5

Live music

Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage

Big Skillet, noon, Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip

Karaoke, noon, Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Eskimo Brothers, 12:30-2:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Mark Joseph, 2-5 p.m., Music in Front of the Fireplace, Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Various, 2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Tim LaRoche, 2-7 p.m., Patron Patio, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Tripwire, 3-5 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Jered Blake, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point

Chris Duarte Group, 4-6 p.m., Whitewood Beer Garden

Dirty Word, 5:30-7:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Chris Hawkey, 6 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

Various, 6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Chris Duarte, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point

Stone Senate, 7:05 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Brandon Jones, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Judd Hoos, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Collective Soul, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Creed Fisher, 8:30 p.m., Kickstands Campground

The Sisterhood Band, 8:45 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

The Nightcaps, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Jamey Johnson, 10 p.m., Iron Horse

Styx, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Eagles of Death Metal, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

OddFellas, 11:59 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

17th annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride

Jack Daniel's and the City of Sturgis are hosting. Proceeds go to emergency services. sturgismotorcyclerally.com.

AMCA Vintage Motorcycle Show

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; awards at 3:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

Jackpine Gypsies

10 a.m., Amateur Hill Climb

7 p.m., VDTRA short track races

Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood

Brothel Tours

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood

Bikini Bike Wash

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

Legends Ride

11 a.m., 50-mile ride from Deadwood to Sturgis to raise money for charity. Starts in front of Franklin Hotel, Deadwood. Reception at 4:30 p.m. at Big Engine Bar at Buffalo Chip. 

HellzaPoppin

Circus sideshow revue, noon, Full Throttle Saloon, Vale

Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest

1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

V-Twin Visionary Bike Show

1-3 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Hollywood Knockouts Oil Wrestling

3 p.m., Full Throttle

Three-dom Trike Show

3-5 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Spirit of Sturgis Vintage Motorcycle Festival

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; races start at 4 p.m.; Historical Sturgis Half Mile, 1802 Ballpark Road

Mini Bike Showdown - Gambler 500

6 p.m., Amphitheater, Buffalo Chip

Buffalo Dreamers

7 p.m., Wolfman Jack; 7:55 p.m. & 9:55 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

The Rally Rodeo & Bullfights

7 p.m., Seven Down Arenas, 6625 Centennial Rd. between Spearfish and Deadwood. $15 for adults and $5 for children

Baker Drivetrain Burnout Drags

8 p.m. Fastest through the gears burnout contest, Iron Horse Saloon

Flaunt’s School of Burlesque

8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

