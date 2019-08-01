{{featured_button_text}}
080518-nws-rallyphotosgallery010.jpg (copy)

David Graham, of the Nashville-based Eskimo Brothers, performs in 2018 at the Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis. The Eskimo Brothers will return to the Loud American Roadhouse at 10 p.m. today.

 Journal file

The official dates of the 79th Sturgis motorcycle rally are Aug. 2-11, but the party has already started for some. Here are today's rally-related events:

*all events in Sturgis unless otherwise noted

Thursday, Aug. 1

Live music

7-11 p.m., Bullwackers Bar, Whitewood

Brandon Jones, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Judd Hoos, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Saving Abel, 9 p.m., Kickstands Campground

Eskimo Brothers, 10 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Special events

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Friday, Aug. 2

Live music

Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage

Various artists, 1-8 p.m., Rally Point

Tim La Roche, 2-7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand Patron Patio

Palisades, 6 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon outdoor stage

From Ashes to New, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon outdoor stage

Charlie Brechtel, 8 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Shuffle, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground

No Exit, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Flyt, Deadwood

Hinder, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse outdoor stage

Skid Row, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Ride with a Local

Bring your bike. All are welcome. Friendly guides will show you the sights. More info at Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com

Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death

Full Throttle Saloon, (no time listed) 

Circus Una High-wire Act

Full Throttle, no time listed 

Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood

Brothel Tours

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood

Bikini Bike Wash

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

Dirt Riot Trials

Noon to 6 p.m., Power Sports Complex, Buffalo Chip

Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest

1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

Opening ceremonies

4 p.m., Harley Davidson Rally Point. Features stunt rider Cole Freeman.

$1,500 First Friday Fun Slot Tournament

6 p.m., First Gold Gaming Resort

Kickoff and Unveiling Celebration

6-8 p.m., Rally kickoff and unveiling of Scott Jacobs Sturgis painting, Jacobs Gallery, Deadwood

Jackpine Gypsies

7 p.m., VDTRA flat track races, 1216 Short Track Rd.

Flaunt Girls

9:15 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Buffalo Dreamers

9:45 p.m. at Kinison Stage and 9:55 p.m. at Wolfman Jack Stage, Buffalo Chip

