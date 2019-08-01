The official dates of the 79th Sturgis motorcycle rally are Aug. 2-11, but the party has already started for some. Here are today's rally-related events:
*all events in Sturgis unless otherwise noted
Thursday, Aug. 1
Live music
7-11 p.m., Bullwackers Bar, Whitewood
Brandon Jones, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Judd Hoos, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Saving Abel, 9 p.m., Kickstands Campground
Eskimo Brothers, 10 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Special events
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Friday, Aug. 2
Live music
Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage
Various artists, 1-8 p.m., Rally Point
Tim La Roche, 2-7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand Patron Patio
Palisades, 6 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon outdoor stage
From Ashes to New, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon outdoor stage
Charlie Brechtel, 8 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Shuffle, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground
No Exit, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Flyt, Deadwood
Hinder, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse outdoor stage
Skid Row, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Ride with a Local
Bring your bike. All are welcome. Friendly guides will show you the sights. More info at Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com
Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death
Full Throttle Saloon, (no time listed)
Circus Una High-wire Act
Full Throttle, no time listed
Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood
Brothel Tours
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood
Bikini Bike Wash
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood
Dirt Riot Trials
Noon to 6 p.m., Power Sports Complex, Buffalo Chip
Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest
1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon
Opening ceremonies
4 p.m., Harley Davidson Rally Point. Features stunt rider Cole Freeman.
$1,500 First Friday Fun Slot Tournament
6 p.m., First Gold Gaming Resort
Kickoff and Unveiling Celebration
6-8 p.m., Rally kickoff and unveiling of Scott Jacobs Sturgis painting, Jacobs Gallery, Deadwood
Jackpine Gypsies
7 p.m., VDTRA flat track races, 1216 Short Track Rd.
Flaunt Girls
9:15 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Buffalo Dreamers
9:45 p.m. at Kinison Stage and 9:55 p.m. at Wolfman Jack Stage, Buffalo Chip