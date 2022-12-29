Toennies to lead Rapid City’s new grants division

Jamie Toennies, executive director for United Way of the Black Hills, will lead the city of Rapid City’s newly established grants division.

Toennies’ last day with UWBH will be Jan. 27. She will begin her new role as manager of the city’s grants division in early February, according to a press release from the city. The grants division will be part of the city’s Finance Department under the direction of Finance Director Tracy Davis.

“We are excited to welcome Jamie as the manager of our new grants division,” Mayor Steve Allender said. “The grants division will provide a more coordinated effort in the administration of grants and is being developed to identify specific needs as well as research and apply for grants that can assist and support city operations and services. Jamie’s extensive experience with nonprofit organizations, including her well-respected work with the United Way of the Black Hills, will serve the city and its citizens well with this needed effort.”

“It has been my honor to work with our local partners, including the city, businesses and nonprofit organizations, to find long-term solutions to our community’s greatest needs (at United Way of the Black Hills),” Toennies said. “I can’t wait to continue that work with the city to ensure Rapid City continues to be an amazing place for our residents and visitors.”

“It’s an opportunity to help build and get new resources for the city to help them improve the lives for all of our residents here. In a way, it’s continuing to do the parts I love (about UWBH), which is having a positive impact on our community,” she said.

The grants division is an important addition as the city responds to the community’s current and anticipated growth, Allender said.

Rapid City is the fastest growing metropolitan area in the Midwest, the 36th fastest growing metropolitan area in the United States and is among the top 8% nationwide, according to information released earlier this year by Elevate Rapid City.

The data comes from the Census Bureau’s Annual Estimates of the Resident Population for metropolitan statistical areas. Rapid City’s growth is outpacing cities in the region including Sioux Falls, Billings, Mont., and Fort Collins, Colo., as well as larger metropolitan areas such as Phoenix, San Antonio, Dallas, Reno and Charlotte, N.C.

“As Rapid City continues to grow, there will be an increased demand on essential services and developing and growing certain functions to respond to the growth,” Allender said. “We need to be in position to search, apply for and obtain funding that will assist in those efforts. We won’t be applying for every grant that comes along, but we want people in place that can search out possible funding sources that make sense and will assist in achieving the city’s comprehensive plan for the future.”

“My entire career has been on the nonprofit side … working to address issues like education and food security and affordable housing,” Toennies said. “I bring all of that experience to this new role.”

Toennies will leave UWBH just as the nonprofit concludes its fundraising season, which it extended to Jan. 30. Inflation and rising prices are leaving everyone economically stretched, Toennies said. She described the demand on the United Way and its local partner organizations as a “double-whammy.” With inflation impacting families across the Black Hills, more people are turning to United Way partner organizations for relief.

UWBH’s fundraising goal for the entire Black Hills is $2.1 million, and as of Thursday, 71% — slightly more than $1.5 million — had been raised.

“Fundraising could go a little better. With the perfect storm of a literal winter storm and the economy where it’s been and an election year, it’s made it a little rough for our fundraising,” Toennies said. “One of the reasons we’ve extended our campaign deadline is to give people a little more time. These dollars are so important. They really are 100% local and they’re going to help nonprofits solve our greatest issues. We want to give as many opportunities as we can for people to give and be a part of it.”

People can choose to donate online at unitedwayblackhills.org/donate, or they can call the United Way office at 605-343-5872 to make a pledge or request to be billed monthly or quarterly throughout 2023, Toennies said. Donations can be mailed to United Way of the Black Hills office, 621 Sixth St., Suite 100, Rapid City, SD 57701. Donations also can be made by texting 40403.

Toennies has been the executive director of UWBH since 2016. She said she’s grateful for and proud of her accomplishments there.

“These last six and a half years have been some of the best and most fulfilling in my career. I’m proud of the work that we’ve accomplished together — as an organization and as a community,” Toennies said. “Thank you to the board, my staff and this community.”

Toennies also is proud of leading UWBH during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2020, we were able to give out more grants than any other time in this organization's 78-year history, resulting in even more people being served,” she said.

Kathy Cruse will serve as interim director while the UWBH board conducts a search for a new executive director in the coming months. Cruse has been UWBH’s finance director for the past two years.

“She’ll do a phenomenal job during this period,” Toennies said. “I know one thing for certain for whoever steps into this role — they’ll be surrounded by an amazing staff, a faithful and caring board and tremendous community partners. And they’ll get a view of some of the best human moments in the best and most generous communities in the nation.”

The city of Rapid City’s grants division will help support the work of all the city’s various departments, Toennies said.

“I’m excited because I think with this move to the city, I’ll still get to be part of helping the community, which is really my personal mission and what I’m passionate about," she said.

“We look forward to working with Jamie as she develops the new grants division and explores opportunities for funding and resources that will assist the city in providing services and support for our growing community,” Davis said.