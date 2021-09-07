Tom Pfeifle Memorial 5K set for Saturday at Raider Park

Community members will gather Saturday at 8:30 a.m. to honor Stevens High School alum Tom Pfeifle with a 5k run/walk to raise funds that will go toward improvements and maintenance of Raider Park in Rapid City.

The 30-acre park is north of the Stevens High School campus and is used by students, staff, and community members.

The public is invited to participate. There is no age limit to participate, though racers under the age of 18 will require parental/guardian consent. The event will include a gift basket raffle, swag for purchase, and the Stevens Raiders drum line.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Raider Park provides an alternative, hands-on learning environment, and students and staff utilize the park for habitat evaluation and mapping, landscape, and life drawing, and as a base for recreational activities," Stevens High School Principal Jocelyn Hafner said in a news release.

The next phases of the park development include the design/installation of a walking path, trail head development, the design of an outdoor classroom plaza, and the reclamation of abused areas of the park. Many of these projects will involve the collaboration of students/staff and local professionals.

All improvements to the park are a result of donations, volunteers, and grants. Strider Sports is the premier sponsor.

For more information on how to donate or to register for the Tom Pfeifle Memorial 5K Run/Walk, visit www.tompfeifle5k.org.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0