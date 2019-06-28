The third annual Tom Pfeifle Memorial 5K begins at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The event is on the bike path at Raider Park, near Stevens High School.
Race fees are $25 per person and $55 per family maximum. The event features T-shirts, prizes, tote bags, performances by the Stevens High School Drum Line and post-race food.
Thirty fruit trees have recently been donated to the 38-acre Raider Park, which is a professionally designed walking, running and mountain-biking trail system. The park also will feature opportunities for outdoor classroom experiences and interaction with the natural environment.
All funds from the Tom Pfeifle 5K go to the construction of Raider Park in memory of the late Tom Pfeifle, who was a student at Stevens and had a passion for the outdoors, exercise and community.