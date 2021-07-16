'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' replica coming to South Dakota

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a 79-ton white marble coffin. The replica is owned by the Exchange Club of Rome, Georgia. It was constructed by Phillip Burkhalter Builders from pine and sturdy, lightweight materials with retractable wheels. Artist Chuck Schmult of Rome painted the replica to resemble the Tomb.

For veterans such as Richard Means of Rapid City, having the chance to see a replica of the Tomb is a way to express gratitude and to teach younger generations about sacrifices that have been made for the United States.

Born and raised in South Dakota, Means served six years in the U.S. Army in Desert Shield and Desert Storm with the 101st Airborne Division. He’s visited Washington, D.C., but did not have a chance to see the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I always wanted to go,” he said. “If I did go, I would say a prayer in Lakota — for whom, I have no idea — but I’d know they were a warrior and I’d thank him for his service, for what he has done and is continuing to do (by being) remembered for his sacrifices.”