Tony Hawk skateboards through Badlands in western South Dakota

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk shredded through the Badlands — and snubbed the rules — while visiting the national park with his family on Sunday.

“Driving through Badlands with my family, no other cars in sight. Saw a downhill section and stopped so I can skate it,” Hawk wrote on Twitter.

The 52-year-old then casually cruised down a section of smooth pavement next to the Badlands’ unique rock formations, according to a short video clip he posted.

Hawk said he thought he was “busted” when a park ranger vehicle he passed turned around.

Skateboarding, rollerblading and similar activities are against park rules, according to the Summer 2019 visitor guide.

Hawk said he was greeted by a friendly and excited ranger and did not mention receiving any warning or punishment.

“Are you Tony Hawk? Can I get a selfie,” Hawk said the ranger asked him.

The park ranger’s fiance responded to Hawk’s tweet with the selfie he took.