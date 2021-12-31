Top goals for 2022 include improving infrastructure, tackling homeless problem, city leaders say

Many of the city’s goals for 2021 will continue in 2022, said both the Rapid City mayor and council president.

At the beginning of 2021, Mayor Steve Allender, then-Council President Laura Armstrong and then-Council Vice President Lance Lehmann set infrastructure, funding, homelessness, home rule and the Indian Boarding School Lands trust as the main goals for the city and council.

Allender said work went on behind the scenes for the city’s infrastructure, particularly the infrastructure development plan.

The plan would solidify where the city is building and expanding and include basic infrastructure like water and sewer mains, roads and sidewalks. Allender said planning fees could help distribute the cost of building the infrastructure among all of new development as opposed to using tax dollars.

The city’s current model requires developers to provide the infrastructure.

“We’ve been working on it a long time, but the idea is to be able to avoid some roadblocks or hurdles when it comes to developing infrastructure because no developer wants to put it all in on their own, and the future property owners have no stake in that infrastructure development,” Allender said.

Lehmann said infrastructure will continue to be a goal for the city council in 2022 with plans to bring forward a second Capital Improvement Program committee focused on residential streets. He said it could start with a study of the city’s residential streets.

Allender said 2021 was a difficult year for the homeless and for organizations providing services to them. He said the city is still reeling from the influx of homeless individuals in 2020 and both the informal and formal systems in the city are being overwhelmed.

He said the city is continuing to develop plans, but he and Lehmann cite the diversion program partnership with Journey On, the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, Volunteers of America and Behavior Management Systems. The trial program, approved by the city council in November, launched shortly after that and lasted through December. The city approved $150,000 in funding for the agreement.

Journey On, a non-profit organization with Lehmann and Armstrong on its board of directors, has been accepting calls to law enforcement’s dispatch center regarding homeless individuals. Allender said since the program started, Journey On has answered more than 70 calls for service that otherwise would have gone to the police department.

“Many of them, they’re not law enforcement or a medical-related issue,” he said. “It may just be a transport or a welfare check on someone, so that’s getting off to a good start.”

Lehmann said the group hopes to be full-scale for full teams of people on the streets by Jan. 3. He also said the organization may expand its resources and services, but plans are still in discussion.

Journey On’s teams go out on the street and meet the homeless and respond to calls for service. Volunteers of America handle emergency housing while Behavior Management and the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board provide mental health casework.

Allender said the city hired a full-time Human Services Coordinator to help refer people to existing resources and avoid a duplication of efforts.

Allender said about 65% of the police’s calls in 2021 concerned the homeless.

“There’s been a stark realization that what we’re doing is not working, not sustainable and we have to get away from it,” he said. “The goal in the coming years will be essentially to relieve the police department and fire department from these routine calls for service having to do with the homeless because those can be performed by non-police and non-fire employees.”

Under the partnership program, police and medical personnel will respond if a situation escalates or if they’re called for.

The Indian Boarding School Lands project — which is an effort to find a non-courtroom solution to three parcels identified in a 1948 act addressing the land’s use that could revert to the Department of the Interior if the city is found to be non-compliant — is currently awaiting a council decision on $15 million in Vision Funds.

The city’s Vision Fund Committee recommended using $15 million of the available funds to go toward He Sapa Otipi/Indian Boarding Lands for a Native American Community Center and Community Development Corporation Plan. The recommendation includes extending the Vision Fund cycle to five years. The amount would satisfy three-quarters of the city’s $20 million obligation set in a resolution that was approved in 2020.

The Rapid City Council will meet Jan. 10 to decide on Vision Funds.

However, the Department of the Interior has the final say on whether the arrangement between the city and the group fulfills the 1948 act.

Allender and Lehmann said the funding goal solved itself with the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act funding. The city received over $10 million in 2021 and had $20 million in surplus funds to allocate, although the funds were generated in 2020.

Sales tax revenue dollars were also at a high, although final numbers won’t be seen until 2022, and building permit valuations neared the $400 million mark.

Allender said his concern with the city’s funding sources is that it’s too centered on sales tax —he said about 44% of all the general fund money comes from sales tax. He said accepting the inflationary increase in property tax would help the budget, as well as changing city fees and rates for services that he called “outdated.”

“If we’re not collecting fees from users, water rates and sewer rates have to go up as the cost of production goes up,” he said. “If the council will pass some policies that allow us to keep up with the changing times and would continue to accept this cost of living increase in property tax, then over time, our funding sources could be much more diverse.”

He said this could prevent the city closing City Hall’s doors if there’s a low in sales tax.

Home Rule was the one goal that failed, Allender said.

“The home rule process was a disaster, and I think I blame 80% of it on, again, the pandemic because people’s political nerves were raw coming out of the 2020 presidential election, the pandemic, and the year or era of controversy,” he said.

Home Rule is a style of government that would allow for a city manager to bring forward proposals and city council members would vote on it. The mayor would be more of a ceremonial figure and not retain much authority.

Allender said the citizen committee studies home rule and made a recommendation at a meeting where public comment was allowed and members of the committee, and the concept, were “ridiculed.”

“If one day we can’t get a citizen to sit on a committee, I think I’ll point back to that and say, ‘Well, no one in their right mind would serve on a committee if they get to be treated like this,’ so that was a failure,” he said.

Allender said his first failure may have been deciding to go forward with a proposal during “these crummy times.” He said his second was that the City Council allowed public comment at the presentation meeting, and the third is that the council took shots at the committee.

He said he still believes home rule and a city manager is the most efficient and professional way to move forward with the city, but does not foresee it returning in 2022. He said it may be better suited years down the line when “we all have cooler heads and sounder minds.”

Allender said his new goal for 2022 will be to establish funding and the installation of a railroad quiet zone through downtown. He said he also hopes to build fundraising capacity for homeless services in the city, although there’s nothing official at the moment.

