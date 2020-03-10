Five cases of coronavirus in state; Pennington County man its first victim

There are five presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, in South Dakota, including a Pennington County man who has died.
Gov. Kristi Noem said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that each case is related to travel. Whether the travel was domestic or international wasn't disclosed at the press conference.
The cases include a Pennington County man in his 60s who died Tuesday. It is unknown whether coronavirus was the cause of his death, as he had other pre-existing health conditions.
The other cases include a man in his 40s from Beadle County; a man in his 50s from Charles Mix County; a woman in her 30s from Davison County and a man in his 40s from Minnehaha County.
According to the Department of Health website, 13 others in the state have tested negative for the coronavirus and two tests are still pending.
Avera Health confirmed in a statement Tuesday afternoon that the two patients from Pennington and Davison counties were treated at an Avera facility. Sanford Health confirms the patient from Minnehaha County was their patient.
Dan Daly, a communications specialist at Monument Health in Rapid City, said the hospital is working to conserve personal protective equipment for patients and caregivers. Daly said they have enough staff at this point to deal with a potential outbreak.
Daly also said that at the local level, Monument can administer tests to patients but have to send the samples to the state Department of Health to confirm whether they are positive or negative. Patients who get tested will have to await their results in isolation at the hospital. Daly said he estimates this could take a day.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, the secretary for the Department of Health, said the state received coronavirus tests at 8 a.m. Tuesday and received positive results by 2:15 p.m. The next step is to send the positive samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further testing.
“That is why we refer to them as ‘presumptive positive’ cases,” Noem said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “We have confirmed that they’re COVID-19 positive cases, but we’re going to send them on to the CDC and that’s where they will confirm what we have with our testing process.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds said the Senate passed legislation last week to provide state and local entities with additional resources to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Rounds said health officials are working on a vaccine and “advanced therapeutic treatments.”
“While we recognize that there will be economic impacts throughout the U.S., the most important things we should focus on right now are saving lives and appropriate health-care needs,” Rounds said in a statement.
U.S. Sen. John Thune said he is “laser-focused” on ensuring state and local governments have the resources they need to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I am confident all of the necessary steps are being taken as we learn more about these individuals, where they may have traveled, and anyone else they may have contacted,” Thune said of the five South Dakota cases.
The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center said in a press release that they have not canceled any shows due to the virus and that they’ve increased sanitation throughout the building and enforced a “no touch” policy for staff and guests.
Noem’s main message to the public is not to panic and that common sense is the best approach.
“Wash your hands. If you’re not feeling well, stay home. Call your health-care providers if you have any symptoms,” she said. “Not panicking is important. Using common-sense protocols will make sure that we’re responsible for how we handle this situation.”
For more information, visit covid.sd.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.