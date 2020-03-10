Five cases of coronavirus in state; Pennington County man its first victim

Daly also said that at the local level, Monument can administer tests to patients but have to send the samples to the state Department of Health to confirm whether they are positive or negative. Patients who get tested will have to await their results in isolation at the hospital. Daly said he estimates this could take a day.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, the secretary for the Department of Health, said the state received coronavirus tests at 8 a.m. Tuesday and received positive results by 2:15 p.m. The next step is to send the positive samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further testing.

“That is why we refer to them as ‘presumptive positive’ cases,” Noem said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “We have confirmed that they’re COVID-19 positive cases, but we’re going to send them on to the CDC and that’s where they will confirm what we have with our testing process.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds said the Senate passed legislation last week to provide state and local entities with additional resources to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Rounds said health officials are working on a vaccine and “advanced therapeutic treatments.”