A brief tornado Sunday twisted trees and straight-line winds damaged several houses near Kyle, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds reached 80 mph in the tornado that developed out of an intense thunderstorm off American Horse Creek Road on eastern Oglala Lakota County. One house southwest of Kyle was destroyed by winds estimated to have reached 120 mph.
The tornado struck just after 2 p.m. No injuries were reported. Photographs of ping-pong-sized hail were posted to the National Weather Service's website. Another photograph on the website revealed a house had been shifted on its cinder-block foundation.
The storm came just two days after a Friday thunderstorm dropped baseball- to soft-ball sized hail in the county, damaging approximately 300 homes and 100 vehicles.