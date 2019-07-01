Several tornadoes were spotted Saturday in western South Dakota.
The National Weather Service says a "very slow moving" tornado touched down at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Allen, in Bennett County. Despite being on the ground for about 40 minutes — which the weather service described as a "very long time," the tornado only covered a path of about 2 miles, spinning mostly over corn fields.
No injuries were reported. One house, some grain bins and power poles were damaged. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Emergency Management office posted on Facebook that the tornado passed south of the farmhouse near Allen, but did not hit it directly.
The tornado was classified as an EF-1 on the Fujita scale, which rates tornado intensity based primarily on how much damage it causes. It goes from 0 to 5.
Video footage from Live Storm Chasers show the tornado on Saturday near Allen and Martin, which is about 17 miles southeast of Allen. Both communities are on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Here are some pics of the Tornados that were South of Interior Afternoon. More than 1 was confirmed on the ground. The 1st pic is from the Fire Station in Interior. The others were Credit of our Asst. Chief Chase Strand and the last to our Credit of Brenda Wilson. pic.twitter.com/pFuD9fey8z— Interior Fire Dept. (@Interiorvfd) June 30, 2019
Other funnel clouds were spotted on Saturday near Interior. Though not confirmed by the National Weather Service, the Interior Volunteer Fire Department tweeted photos of tornadoes spotted near Interior, which lies about 38 miles north of Allen in Jackson County.
More than one was on the ground in the area, according to the fire department. One was visible from the fire station in Interior. No injuries or damage were reported.
Tornado - Bennett County
Tornado near Martin
Tornado spotted near Allen
Interior VFD Tweet
