Tornado that hit Lawrence County was an EF2, weather service says

The National Weather Service has determined that a Monday tornado that crossed the Wyoming state line into the northern Black Hills had winds up to 120 mph and was classified as an EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale rates tornadoes based on their wind speed and can range from an EF0 to an EF5 rating.

According to a report issued Wednesday, the weather service said a tornado formed near Cement Ridge in Crook County, Wyo., and traveled seven miles through Lawrence County. The twister was on the ground for 20 minutes.

"The scope of tree damage, with a swath nearly half a mile wide at times, indicated that this was a significant tornado," a statement from the National Weather Service said.

The Black Hills National Forest Service is also examining the damage and removing downed trees from Monday's tornado.