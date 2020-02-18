Torno announces candidacy in District 33

Melanie Torno recently announced her candidacy for the House of Representatives for District 33.
Torno is a Rapid City Central High School graduate who earned her Bachelor’s of Science with a double major in psychology and human services from Black Hills State University, and her Master’s of Science in Counseling and Human Resource Development from South Dakota State University.
Torno has participated in Leadership Rapid City, Leadership South Dakota and is currently participating in Leadership South Dakota’s Masters program.
Torno is a licensed mental health therapist in private practice, as well as a divorce and custody evaluator, mediator and parent coordinator. She specializes in trauma, PTSD, blended families, play therapy with children, and relationship issues for couples, families and parent-child relationships. She and her husband, Gerard, have also ventured into commercial property ownership and management.
Torno enjoys working with entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial groups, empowering and coaching young girls, helping people to find their voice to create positive change, and encouraging others to be their best selves. She brought 1 Million Cups to the Rapid City area and can be found coaching and encouraging other entrepreneurs. She is also the lead committee member for 1 Million Cups — Rapid City.
She is active in the Rapid City area and has volunteered for Girls on the Run, coaching cheerleading and soccer, a youth leader for a local youth group, and she participated on the Leadership Rapid City board and Women’s Network.
Torno is a wife and mother of five in a blended family with children ranging in age from 22 to 7 years old. She said she is inspired and motivated to make a positive impact in South Dakota for her children and for future generations.