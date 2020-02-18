Torno announces candidacy in District 33

Melanie Torno recently announced her candidacy for the House of Representatives for District 33.

Torno is a Rapid City Central High School graduate who earned her Bachelor’s of Science with a double major in psychology and human services from Black Hills State University, and her Master’s of Science in Counseling and Human Resource Development from South Dakota State University.

Torno has participated in Leadership Rapid City, Leadership South Dakota and is currently participating in Leadership South Dakota’s Masters program.

Torno is a licensed mental health therapist in private practice, as well as a divorce and custody evaluator, mediator and parent coordinator. She specializes in trauma, PTSD, blended families, play therapy with children, and relationship issues for couples, families and parent-child relationships. She and her husband, Gerard, have also ventured into commercial property ownership and management.