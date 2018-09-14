Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Children's Museum of the Black Hills

The Children’s Museum of the Black Hills is hosting a Touch-A-Truck Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Black Hills Harley Davidson. Families with children of all ages can climb aboard and explore 40+ vehicles of all shapes and sizes and meet the people who help to build, protect and serve our community. There will also be a quiet hour, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., where children sensitive to noise will be able to enjoy the vehicles on display. Admission is $8 per person, with proceeds to support furthering efforts to bring a Children’s Museum to the Black Hills. Go to ChildrensMuseumBH.org for more information.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.