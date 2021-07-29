Tour allows girls to work with Black Hills bees

The farm has been slowly covering the acreage since 2015. A planting area for corn has been expanded and another planting area and field has been added. But even these small expansions were stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oney was contracting with a Master Gardener to provide garden education, but that plan fell through because of the pandemic. All programs were at home and no kids were able to take field trips. The farm pulled through, with a lot of help from YFS staff.

“Some of our staff weren’t able to work with kids directly, so they used some of their time to water and weed and so on. They kind of hit-or-miss maintained it last summer," Oney said.

Many of the staff still take time to volunteer at the farm, including Oney herself. She’s the primary keeper of the beehives and she, along with a helper, takes care of the bees year-round.

Oney has kept bees on and off for the past 25 years and she has used that experience to benefit the farm. Almost all of the time that she spends with the bees is volunteered. That includes putting the bees in the hives, checking on them throughout the year, making sure they have enough to eat, and collecting honey at the end of the season.