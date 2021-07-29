Tour allows girls to work with Black Hills bees

Girls from Youth and Family Services and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City dressed in bee suits to get a closer look at the beehives at Fullerton Farm.
It was the first time that kids have gotten to work with the bees this summer. Sharon Oney, the YFS chief grants coordinator, accompanied the girls to give them a tour of the inside of a beehive.
“I was just showing them the deep root chambers, which are the deep bottom boxes. That’s where the queen is and where the worker bees store the honey, where the queen lays eggs and where the nurse bees take care of the young brood," Oney said.
She also showed them the supers, which are shallow boxes where the bees store honey and have started building honeycombs.
Beekeeping was just one of the activities that the girls participated in at the farm. They completed a scavenger hunt to look for and collect samples of specific plants within the garden and harvested zucchini for the YFS kitchens.
Dale and Jacquolyn Fullerton donated more than three acres of land in Box Elder to YFS in 2015. The land eventually became Fullerton Farm.
The purpose of the farm is to educate children about gardening while also encouraging a healthy lifestyle. Kids spend time working in the garden, participate in classes and activities, and consume produce from the farm.
“We believe that helping children and families learn gardening skills will increase their access to fresh produce. We also want children and families to learn simple ways to prepare the foods they grow," Oney said. “Our experience indicates that children who are actively involved in growing and helping prepare vegetables are much more likely to eat them.”
YFS has four field trips scheduled to the farm this summer and hopes to be able to bring the kids out more, but transportation is an issue, according to Oney.
Produce grown at the farm includes tomatoes, zucchini, peppers, watermelons, pumpkins, eggplants, cucumbers, potatoes, corn, herbs and flowers.
Some plants are grown in the greenhouse classroom at the YFS building and then transplanted to the farm in the spring. But many supplies that the farm uses are donated by local businesses and partners. Lowe’s donated seeds, soil and pots at the end of their season last year. Nachtigall’s Greenhouse donated plants and seeds. Feeding South Dakota donated potatoes that couldn’t be eaten, but could still be planted.
The farm is reliant on local businesses, donors and grants for support. The amount of time kids can spend at the farm, the plants that they can grow, and activities that children can participate in are all dependent on funding.
YFS recently received a farm-to-table grant that will help with some of these expenses.
“It’s a one-year grant to expand our growing capacity so that we can provide more fresh produce to our kitchens and families," Oney said.
This grant has allowed YFS to hire Gabbi DeMarce as a full-time Garden Educator, as well as staff to help with maintenance around the farm.
All other work done on the farm is completed by volunteers, who help with harvesting and routine maintenance such as weeding and watering plants. Thanks to partnerships within the community, the farm has had more than 100 volunteers this year alone.
The plan for the farm is to eventually expand into the full three acres, but funding constraints put a damper on future expansions.
“We’ve tried to keep the plantings at a manageable level while we’re looking for funding," Oney said. “When it’s all volunteer, we want to make sure that it works."
The eventual goal is to fully use the acreage of the farm. YFS plans to put in a full tunnel greenhouse, which would allow for plants to be grown on site during the winter and then planted in the garden during the spring. There are also plans for an Indigenous garden in partnership with students from Oglala Lakota College.
The farm has been slowly covering the acreage since 2015. A planting area for corn has been expanded and another planting area and field has been added. But even these small expansions were stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oney was contracting with a Master Gardener to provide garden education, but that plan fell through because of the pandemic. All programs were at home and no kids were able to take field trips. The farm pulled through, with a lot of help from YFS staff.
“Some of our staff weren’t able to work with kids directly, so they used some of their time to water and weed and so on. They kind of hit-or-miss maintained it last summer," Oney said.
Many of the staff still take time to volunteer at the farm, including Oney herself. She’s the primary keeper of the beehives and she, along with a helper, takes care of the bees year-round.
Oney has kept bees on and off for the past 25 years and she has used that experience to benefit the farm. Almost all of the time that she spends with the bees is volunteered. That includes putting the bees in the hives, checking on them throughout the year, making sure they have enough to eat, and collecting honey at the end of the season.
She also processes and purifies the honey, which she then bottles. She starts extracting the honey from the hives in September; finishing the bottling process can take months.
Honey can be obtained in exchange for donations, but Oney hopes to be able to sell it in the future.
The farm hopes to become more self-sustaining in the future, partly through profits from produce. This would allow the farm to be less dependent on grants and donors and be able to fund more activities and projects.
“We’re just exploring things, because it makes sense that with this much acreage and good land, we ought to be able to come up with a little microbusiness that would support the program," Oney said.
For more information about volunteering and about Fullerton Farm, go to youthandfamilyservices.org.