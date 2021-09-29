 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tourism Department submits application for 2022 Mount Rushmore fireworks
alert top story

Tourism Department submits application for 2022 Mount Rushmore fireworks

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fireworks over Mount Rushmore (copy)

The 2020 fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

 Journal Photo by Erica Lane Harvey

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem is again applying to hold a fireworks display over Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day.

The Department of Tourism submitted its application for a special use permit to the National Parks Service Wednesday on behalf of Noem for fireworks next year.

The Parks Service in March denied the state's application for a fireworks display this year, citing safety concerns. South Dakota had been dealing with drought and wildfires that burned within the monument’s boundaries earlier this year, forcing the park to close for several days.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Noem argued that if the fireworks were allowed, conditions would be monitored and organizers could cancel the show if the fire risk was too great.

Local Native American tribes also opposed holding the celebration on land they hold as sacred and were concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

Noem is currently in litigation with the U.S. Department of Interior over that rejection.

“Despite their arbitrary decision to cancel the 2021 Fireworks Celebration, the Biden Administration has an opportunity to work with us to celebrate next year and for the years to come,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

Noem successfully pushed for a return of the event in 2019 after a decade-long hiatus. It gave former President Donald Trump an opportunity to be featured in a patriotic display attended by thousands of people during the pandemic. Noem has said there were no COVID-19 outbreaks linked to last year’s event.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
8

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

South Dakota's medical marijuana law is not about medicine, it is about money. The state does not charge people a fee to get a prescription fo…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

It's interesting to note in Gov. Noem's statement regarding her conflict of interest meeting that she really didn't deny the allegations, but …

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Drunk driver crashes into We Care Thrift on Monday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News