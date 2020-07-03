Tourism industry expects big boost from Trump's visit, weekend activities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visit Rapid City President/CEO Julie Schmitz Jensen said Thursday that President Donald Trump's presence for the return of fireworks to Mount Rushmore and other Independence Day events are providing a much-needed increase in economic activity for the Black Hills.

"Even as of two weeks ago, our hoteliers were absolutely thrilled at the occupancy and reservation numbers they were receiving for this weekend," Jensen said. "And this is just not for July 3 or 4 — it's expanded through the first part of next week."

Jensen said many visitors to the Black Hills are making the Mount Rushmore event a mini-vacation where they will be staying for a longer time. That has a huge benefit to all the retail, restaurants and small businesses in town, she said.

"This is exactly what our industry needed. We've had a tough road here over the past two to three months, so this is welcomed by hoteliers, attractions, restaurants and bars. Everyone is seeing impact," Jensen said.

According to recent hotel surveys, Jensen said the 45 hotels in Rapid City are going to be at about 90% occupancy for the weekend. And that benefit is trickling over to campgrounds in the area, too, she said.