Tourism industry expects big boost from Trump's visit, weekend activities

Visit Rapid City President/CEO Julie Schmitz Jensen said Thursday that President Donald Trump's presence for the return of fireworks to Mount Rushmore and other Independence Day events are providing a much-needed increase in economic activity for the Black Hills.
"Even as of two weeks ago, our hoteliers were absolutely thrilled at the occupancy and reservation numbers they were receiving for this weekend," Jensen said. "And this is just not for July 3 or 4 — it's expanded through the first part of next week."
Jensen said many visitors to the Black Hills are making the Mount Rushmore event a mini-vacation where they will be staying for a longer time. That has a huge benefit to all the retail, restaurants and small businesses in town, she said.
"This is exactly what our industry needed. We've had a tough road here over the past two to three months, so this is welcomed by hoteliers, attractions, restaurants and bars. Everyone is seeing impact," Jensen said.
According to recent hotel surveys, Jensen said the 45 hotels in Rapid City are going to be at about 90% occupancy for the weekend. And that benefit is trickling over to campgrounds in the area, too, she said.
"Everyone is just anticipating good numbers and the campgrounds in the area are also reporting really good numbers, too," she said.
The economic benefit will trickle in to other areas of the Black Hills outside of Rapid City.
"I mean Keystone, Hill City — all the communities in the Black Hills — are going to benefit from this, and Rapid City will benefit just because we have the amount of hotels and the other events going on over the weekend," Jensen said.
Jensen pointed out the watch parties at Main Street Square and Ft. Hays Chuckwagon on Friday are expected to draw even more people to shop and dine out in Rapid City. She also said the big July 4 event at Black Hills Speedway and the multiple fireworks shows across Rapid City are going to be great boosts to the economy.
"People are just going to be out and about all weekend, and these are the days I am excited about," she said. "People will really get out and see all the sites, eat in our restaurants, and see what a great place we are to visit."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
