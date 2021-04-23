Tourism looks promising for 2021 despite workforce concerns, officials say

Workforce is the number one issue for tourism heading into the summer months, the state Secretary of Tourism said.
Secretary Jim Hagen said part of the challenge may be the pandemic relief programs.
“We talk about it every single day,” he said. “One thing I can tell you is it doesn’t matter which of my colleagues around the country I’m talking to, this is the same issue in literally every single state and every single city across the country — we can’t find workers.”
Hagen said it may also be a difference in work ethic between his generation and the younger ones. He said it also seems like kids have more activities year-round.
“I don’t have a golden bullet on this,” he said. “We have been brainstorming trying to figure out ways.”
He said the traveling tourism sector was the hardest hit during the pandemic. Nearly 40% of jobs were lost in the tourism industry.
Hagen said the good news is the nation could see an additional 22,000 workers in the H2-B seasonal, non-agricultural worker visas program. The program sets a base for 66,000 workers.
However, Hagan said that’s nationally, not just for those in South Dakota. He said programs like the one at Black Hills State University that helps students get involved with internships is a good step, and businesses need to get behind it.
Visit Rapid City CEO Julie Jensen said there are some restaurant, hotel and hospitality business owners offering signing bonuses.
“These employees, young people, need to understand there are some really great opportunities this summer with a very nice $1,000 signing bonus at some of these hotels,” Jensen said.
She said we’re also experiencing a supply chain issue which includes car rentals.
“We are a place where you fly in and rent a car to see the Black Hills,” she said. “It’s a problem, but also linens and towels.”
Jensen said it worries her as the city, region and state anticipates a great year for tourism.
South Dakota saw an 18% decrease in visitor spending and 13% decrease in visitation compared to the 45% drop in other states. Hagen said there were 12.6 million visitors to the state in 2020 compared to the 14.1 million in 2019.
“We did not expect to see that number,” he said.
Visitor spending was $3.4 billion in 2020 after a record-setting $4.1 billion in 2019.
Hagen said studies have shown 75% of the American public is ready to travel with vaccination numbers increasing.
He said leisure travel is expected to recover first, then business and conventions and meetings, although Jensen reported the city has about 35 conventions planned throughout the summer with more on the way, including the Black Hills Powwow.
Jensen said the Lakota Nation Invitational is expected to return in 2021 as well.
"2021 is really going to rock the meeting and convention world," she said.
Hagen said visitors have indicated they want to see health and hygiene protocols in restaurants, hotels and other businesses.
"Keep that in mind, make sure you have signage up that's ensuring your guests you're keeping them healthy and safe," he said. "Have hand sanitizer available, have masks available, all those different things, they just visibly want to see that we have their health and safety top of mind."
