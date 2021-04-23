Tourism looks promising for 2021 despite workforce concerns, officials say

Workforce is the number one issue for tourism heading into the summer months, the state Secretary of Tourism said.

Secretary Jim Hagen said part of the challenge may be the pandemic relief programs.

“We talk about it every single day,” he said. “One thing I can tell you is it doesn’t matter which of my colleagues around the country I’m talking to, this is the same issue in literally every single state and every single city across the country — we can’t find workers.”

Hagen said it may also be a difference in work ethic between his generation and the younger ones. He said it also seems like kids have more activities year-round.

“I don’t have a golden bullet on this,” he said. “We have been brainstorming trying to figure out ways.”

He said the traveling tourism sector was the hardest hit during the pandemic. Nearly 40% of jobs were lost in the tourism industry.

Hagen said the good news is the nation could see an additional 22,000 workers in the H2-B seasonal, non-agricultural worker visas program. The program sets a base for 66,000 workers.