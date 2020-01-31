Town mourns death of Ellsworth airman who died in military crash

The New Hampshire state Senate observed a moment of silence Thursday in honor of an Air Force officer and a police officer from the same town who died less than a week apart.

“It’s very hard to deal with these types of deaths of our young people that are serving us and protecting us in a variety of different ways," said state Sen. Sharon Carson, a Republican from Londonderry whose district includes Hudson.

The Pentagon on Wednesday said Capt. Ryan Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, was one of two Air Force officers killed in a crash Monday of an electronic surveillance plane in Afghanistan. The crash is under investigation, but officials have said there's no indication the plane was downed by hostile action.

Phaneuf was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City. In New Hampshire, he graduated in 2007 from Alvirne High School, where he was a member of the junior ROTC program.

His remains were returned to the U.S. on Thursday and greeted by a delegation of Defense Department officials.

An Ellsworth Air Force Base spokesperson told the Rapid City Journal Friday that there has not been any determination of plans for a memorial service at the base.