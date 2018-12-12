Time is running out on the Rapid City school district's purchase of scoreboards for Central and Stevens high schools — thanks to an impending escalation of the U.S.-China trade war.
The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education will be asked next Monday evening to approve spending $325,000 for two digital scoreboards and scorers' tables from Brookings-based Daktronics. Should the district wait until next year, it could face an increased cost from tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
"I received a call on November 28, 2018 from Daktronics indicating that a price increase is imminent due to the tariffs," Assistant Superintendent Dave Janak wrote in a Dec. 10 memo to Superintendent Lori Simon. "This increase is likely 10 percent, which equates to $37,500 on our package."
In a phone interview with the Journal, Janak said the increase in cost could even be higher.
"It depends," he said. "Daktronics does most of its own manufacturing, but the more parts you get from countries overseas that have been the focus of the tariffs, you could see a 25 percent increase."
Jeremy Johnson, market manager for Daktronics, said many of the tiny bulbs making up an LCD digital scoreboard display are manufactured in China.
"There's really no manufacturer for those in the U.S.," he said.
In July, Trump set a tariff of 10 percent on 818 categories of goods imported from China, worth roughly $50 billion. On Jan. 1, those tariffs could increase 25 percent, equaling $200 billion in imported Chinese goods. However at a Dec. 1 meeting in Buenos Aires, President Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping reportedly agreed to a 90-day delay on increased tariffs. Trump has long maintained that tariffs are an effective tool for convincing China to reduce its large disparity in trade with the U.S.
The 10 percent tariff Trump imposed earlier this year has been felt by Daktronics, Johnson said, but so far the company has avoided passing on costs to its customers. However, this is not sustainable, he said.
"The situation is dynamic," Johnson said. "We're seemingly in this holding pattern and hoping the two governments can reach an agreement."
School districts buying everything from oranges to paper are regularly impacted by fluctuating prices, Janak said.
"It's just a different fluctuation since we're used to seeing those prices come from the marketplace, not government," he said.
The district maintains the $325,000 cost for the digital scoreboards — requested by administrators at Stevens and Central high schools to replace outdated models — will ultimately pay for themselves as corporate sponsors will purchase advertisements to appear on the scoreboards. In the memo, Janak said he estimates the digital scoreboards will raise over $400,000 in revenue after five years.
Stevens' Activities Director Jared Vasquez said the existing scoreboards are nearly 15 years old and will be replaced by boards that are more like big television monitors, enhancing visitors' experience with improved graphics, video and JPEG imagery.
"Instead of the old LED bulb type of scoreboard where a bulb goes out and you don't know if it's a 6 or an 8, these will be totally digitally programmed boards that interface with the scoreboard counsel so it's efficient and will make things fun for the fans," Vasquez said.